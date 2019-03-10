‘SNL’: Sandra Oh, Tame Impala Tapped for March 30 Episode

Saturday Night Live added two new names to its star-studded Season 44 slate.

The long-running variety sketch series announced Sandra Oh will headline the next episode, with Tame Impala set to perform, airing on March 30.

The announcement happened as actor Idris Elba celebrated his first time hosting the NBC sketch comedy series, alongside musical guest Khalid.

Oh will host the series for the first time, one week before the Season 2 premiere of Killing Eve. The BBC America series follows Eve Polastri (Oh) as she works to track down assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) around Europe.

Her performance on Season 1 lead the Grey’s Anatomy alum to win a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors’ Guild Award in 2019. Along with Comer and Oh, the series also stars Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney and Kim Bodnia.

The Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created series will air new episodes on both BBC America and AMC for its second season. The show returns for Season 2 on Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

“When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” President entertainment networks for AMC Networks Sarah Barnett previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers, and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That’s what’s behind this move… to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans.”

Tame Impala is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California for two weekends in April, starting one week after their SNL performance. The rock band is set to release a new album later in 2019.

It has been eventful March for Saturday Night Live, as comedian John Mulaney returned to host the series March 2 along with musical guest Thomas Rhett. Mulaney was previously a writer on SNL and has since hosted the show and featured some of the best sketches of the season.

Elba hosted the episode one week before the release of his new Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, which followed a struggling D.J. who takes a job as his best friend’s nanny to make ends meet. The actor is also set to perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the first time in April.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.