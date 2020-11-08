'SNL' Post-Election Show With Dave Chappelle, Foo Fighters Delayed by Clemson and Notre Dame Game
Saturday Night Live fans were not happy with NBC earlier this evening. While Notre Dame did knock off Clemson from their top spot in college football, the sketch comedy's latest episode was delayed after the game went into double overtime. To add to this delay, NBC still would reportedly give their local news affiliates the full half-hour spot ahead of SNL. This decision would've made it more like Sunday Morning Live, with many fans frustrated they had to wait — though, it did start just a little later in certain parts of the country.
Some fans were just upset that they had to wait to see Chappelle's second hosting appearance on the show. Others were disappointed Foo Fighters likely wouldn't perform until close to 1 a.m. ET. Then you had a select few concerned that SNL was delayed for a college football game that could also stand as a "superspreader" event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, many were OK with the delay. The critics let their feelings known about the show and how it could be "delayed forever," and they'd be fine. Still, most were anxious to see the show and get in on a few laughs after a very stressful week. With a week fraught with election drama, the joyful finality of Saturday's decision with Joe Biden and Chappelle's presence as host left many desperate for some comedy. Scroll through and take in some of the frustrated fans ahead of the show's late-night airing.
Very 2020
So after this emotional rollercoaster of a week, they're gonna delay #SNL and make me watch a show about international border crossings?— Lizz Moffat (@lizzmoffat) November 8, 2020
This SNL game delay is very 2020— J.£. (@Cre8tiv_) November 8, 2020
Waiting for Chappelle
Gotta move this Clemson/ND game to another channel for Chappelle on SNL.— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) November 8, 2020
This is so insane. The biggest snl in like 5 years with everyone wanting to Chappelle’s take after today and they keep football running and delay the show. So many people that don’t normally watch now are gonna be like fuck this and not watch anymore— Chris Reeves (@iamcoolc) November 8, 2020
While the episode is the first time in four years that Chappelle hosted, it might look to be a new tradition for the sketch comedy series as the 47-year-old hosted the first post-election episode of SNL in 2016.
Enough is enough...
Oh good lord! This football game! #SNL pic.twitter.com/dZdVcHDxly— Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) November 8, 2020
While Notre Dame scored a touchdown in the second OT quarter, fans waiting for the episode were hoping it would wrap up really quickly.
Football sketch?
Chappelle getting very conceptual with this— Mike Guardabascio (@Guardabascio) November 8, 2020
lmao all the tweets about pianos and Hallelujahs jinxed SNL to start late https://t.co/lOsNfTEiNB— Megh Wright (@megh_wright) November 8, 2020
Was SNL experimenting? Fans joked that the delayed episode due to the football game was an experimental sketch. But definitely, one that didn't score with audiences at home awaiting the highly anticipated episode.
Unwarranted delay
Seriously? @nbc delay the most anticipated #SNL of 4 years? Sure, I'll hang out and watch some stupid football. 🙄 #DaveChappelle #bidenharis2020— @Silent Cops Are Complicit Cops (@TrumpHotelMatt1) November 8, 2020
Aside from the fact that I have zero interest in college (American) football, this is probably the worst time to delay SNL. Americans have used all their patience on the election and there hasn’t been any time to recover.— s dot (@esqdot) November 8, 2020
Of all the shows delayed, fans took issue with NBC delaying SNL tonight, especially in light of the election when Joe Biden was projected as President-Elect on Saturday morning, beating out the incumbent Donald Trump.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.