'SNL' Post-Election Show With Dave Chappelle, Foo Fighters Delayed by Clemson and Notre Dame Game

Saturday Night Live fans were not happy with NBC earlier this evening. While Notre Dame did knock off Clemson from their top spot in college football, the sketch comedy's latest episode was delayed after the game went into double overtime. To add to this delay, NBC still would reportedly give their local news affiliates the full half-hour spot ahead of SNL. This decision would've made it more like Sunday Morning Live, with many fans frustrated they had to wait — though, it did start just a little later in certain parts of the country.

Some fans were just upset that they had to wait to see Chappelle's second hosting appearance on the show. Others were disappointed Foo Fighters likely wouldn't perform until close to 1 a.m. ET. Then you had a select few concerned that SNL was delayed for a college football game that could also stand as a "superspreader" event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, many were OK with the delay. The critics let their feelings known about the show and how it could be "delayed forever," and they'd be fine. Still, most were anxious to see the show and get in on a few laughs after a very stressful week. With a week fraught with election drama, the joyful finality of Saturday's decision with Joe Biden and Chappelle's presence as host left many desperate for some comedy. Scroll through and take in some of the frustrated fans ahead of the show's late-night airing.