'SNL' Post-Election Show With Dave Chappelle, Foo Fighters Delayed by Clemson and Notre Dame Game

By Tania Hussain

Saturday Night Live fans were not happy with NBC earlier this evening. While Notre Dame did knock off Clemson from their top spot in college football, the sketch comedy's latest episode was delayed after the game went into double overtime. To add to this delay, NBC still would reportedly give their local news affiliates the full half-hour spot ahead of SNL. This decision would've made it more like Sunday Morning Live, with many fans frustrated they had to wait — though, it did start just a little later in certain parts of the country.

Some fans were just upset that they had to wait to see Chappelle's second hosting appearance on the show. Others were disappointed Foo Fighters likely wouldn't perform until close to 1 a.m. ET. Then you had a select few concerned that SNL was delayed for a college football game that could also stand as a "superspreader" event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, many were OK with the delay. The critics let their feelings known about the show and how it could be "delayed forever," and they'd be fine. Still, most were anxious to see the show and get in on a few laughs after a very stressful week. With a week fraught with election drama, the joyful finality of Saturday's decision with Joe Biden and Chappelle's presence as host left many desperate for some comedy. Scroll through and take in some of the frustrated fans ahead of the show's late-night airing.

Very 2020

After four days of counting votes from the Nov. 3 election, the delay in Saturday Night Live due to the Clemson-Notre Dame is a big 2020 mood, per fans online.

Waiting for Chappelle

While the episode is the first time in four years that Chappelle hosted, it might look to be a new tradition for the sketch comedy series as the 47-year-old hosted the first post-election episode of SNL in 2016.

Enough is enough...

While Notre Dame scored a touchdown in the second OT quarter, fans waiting for the episode were hoping it would wrap up really quickly.

Football sketch?

Was SNL experimenting? Fans joked that the delayed episode due to the football game was an experimental sketch. But definitely, one that didn't score with audiences at home awaiting the highly anticipated episode.

Unwarranted delay

Of all the shows delayed, fans took issue with NBC delaying SNL tonight, especially in light of the election when Joe Biden was projected as President-Elect on Saturday morning, beating out the incumbent Donald Trump. 

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For the latest on all things SNL, the 2020 election and much more, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for fresh, up-to-the-minute news.

