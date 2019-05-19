‘SNL’ Paul Rudd’s 8 Best Sketches to Watch Before Season 44 Finale

Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd is hosting the Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale, and has a long history with the show. It is his fourth time hosting since 2008 and he has made several surprise cameos too.

Rudd, who unbelievably turned 50 in April, is best known for his roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models, This Is 40, Friends and Parks and Recreation. He also plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his debut in Ant-Man (2015). He later starred in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and this year’s Avengers: Endgame.

Rudd’s first hosting gig on SNL was back in November 2008. He returned in December 2010 and December 2013. He also made cameos during episodes in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Scroll on for a look at eight classic sketches featuring Rudd.

What’s That Name?

When Bill Hader returned to host the “What’s That Name?” game show sketch during John Mulaney’s March 2019 episode, many forgot the sketch format was previously tried out in 2013. Rudd played one of the contestants, alongside Vanessa Bayer. The two contestants could not come up with the names of their doorman (Kenan Thompson), maid (Kristen Wiig) or their interns.

Santa’s Workshop

What if Santa Claus decided to lose some weight before returning to deliver presents on Christmas Eve? He would probably behave just like Rudd’s Santa in this 2013 sketch. The elves were stunned by Santa’s weight loss. They were also surprised to see Santa come home with the strange new friend Candice, played by Kate McKinnon.

Kissing Family

Rudd’s episodes often feature visits with the uncomfortable Vogelcheck family, better known as the “Kissing Family.” Rudd even appeared in “Kissing Family” sketches that aired when he was not the host. The original “Kissing Family” sketch is still the best, featuring Austin Vogelcheck bringing home his roommate (Andy Samberg) to meet his parents (Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen) and his brother (Bill Hader).

Get In The Cage With Nicolas Cage and Paul Rudd

Rudd played himself in this “Weekend Update” bit, with Andy Samberg playing his now-iconic impersonation of Nicolas Cage. In the sketch, “Cage” grills Rudd about acting before he starts filming Ant-Man. While Rudd was ready to talk about the craft, Cage sat and complained about not being in the Marvel movie.

Memories

In 2013’s “Memories” sketch, Cecily Strong played a lonely woman remembering the ex-boyfriends who run through her life. Rudd plays an airport Papa John’s cashier who insisted they had sex in an airport bathroom. Strong is in denial, and Rudd continues to interrupt her memories.

White Christmas

White Christmas is a side-splitting pre-taped trailer sketch for “the first black holiday movie for a white audience,” from the makers of The Best Man Holiday and A Madea Christmas. The plot centers on a white woman (Cecily Strong) who stays at her family’s home. Rudd shows up as her “gun-toting” mother who wants to “pop a cap on Jesus’ birthday.”

The movie has “everything you’d expect from a black holiday movie… but with white people.”

Brasky’s Buddies at Chuck E. Cheese

Rudd reunited with Anchorman co-stars David Koechner and Will Ferrell for this bizarre sketch about terrible businessmen meeting for drinks after work at a… Chuck E. Cheese. The four friends reminisce about a friend named Bill Brasky, even though he was a terrible person whose wrist watch is set to hell time. Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong also show up in the sketch.

What’s Up With That?: Paul Rudd & Frank Rich

In 2010, Rudd made a surprise appearance in a “What’s Up With That?” sketch, along with New York Times columnist Frank Rich and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader). Zach Galifianakis was the real host for the night, and showed up as a preposterous double-flute player. As is usual for these sketches, the guests did not get to say much.