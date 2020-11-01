'SNL': Michael Che Pokes Fun at Colin Jost Tying the Knot With Scarlett Johansson During 'Weekend Update'

✖

Saturday Night Live aired a brand new episode over the weekend hosted by comedian John Mulaney. As always, the show featured yet another hard-hitting Weekend Update segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost. Of course, given that it was recently reported that Jost tied the knot with Scarlett Johansson, the topic was discussed during the segment. Che, as he is known to do with his co-anchor, even had a little bit of fun with the situation by directly addressing the marriage news on Weekend Update.

Viewers noticed that during the Weekend Update segment, Jost was indeed wearing a wedding band. Jost's co-anchor also directly addressed the news by, naturally, telling a joke about the situation. As the episode aired only days before the Nov. 3 election, Che touched upon his uncertainty about the big day. "I don't know what's gonna happen with this election, the tension is just killing me," Che said. He then continued to touch upon his feelings and make a joke about his and Jost's differing situations in the process. "I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday. I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike; we're both doing equally great."

On Thursday, it was reported that Jost and Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the Oct. 24 weekend. Their low-key nuptials reportedly adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions. This is the first marriage for Jost and the third for Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Duriac, with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Rose. Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

The couple announced the marriage news via the Meals on Wheels Instagram account, as the pair's wedding wish is that people donate to the organization amidst this difficult time in the country right now. "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," Meals on Wheels posted alongside an image of the Staten Island Ferry with superimposed cans trailing behind it. The announcement also featured the headline pun, "Jost Married." The organization's statement continued, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting [Meals on Wheels America]. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."