‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis’ Devil Rips Colin Jost Over Marriage With Scarlett Johansson

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returned to Saturday Night Live on Oct. 23 as a host, and he brought some of his classic characters from his tenure on the show. Sudeikis was hired as a writer in 2003 before transitioning into a cast member in 2005. He left the show in 2013, although he has popped in for cameos over the years. This was the first time the Emmy-winner served as host, and It felt natural to have him back on the 30 Rock stage.

One of the characters that Sudeikis brought out of retirement was the Devil on Weekend Update. The scheming demon was determined to tease Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, in particular about his marriage to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. Jost noted that the Devil has been absent from SNL for years, and Sudeikis joked, “It’s because I’ve been busy, baby. The last few years have been pretty good for old Beelzebub here.”

The Devil joked that he’s had a packed schedule with his “little side projects,”, including “earthquakes,” “killer storms,” and an “Instagram for kids” he’s been “trying to get off the ground.” The Devil also claimed that he was responsible for climate change as well. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’ve been making things up here feel more like where I’m from,” he said. “I mean, have you ever been to Florida? That’s not that different from Hell…It’s people in their hundreds, and the temperatures are also in the hundreds.” He also referred to Florida as his “beta test.”

The Devil added a dig against Rush Limbaugh, while also referencing the disgraced Prince Andrew. “The guy is blowing up my phone all the time,” he whined. “All these pics of me, him, and J Eps, they’ve been coming out. I look pretty good, though.” Jost went on to ask whether or not the Devil was responsible for the rise of QAnon, something the demon denied. “Hey! No. Those guys are crazy. A bunch of sad internet psychos thinking a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles exists,” he protested. “It’s like, excuse me. Don’t drag my good name into your sick internet fantasies.”

The Devil demanded that Jost take back his insinuation “Or I swear I’ll go back on my deal to let you marry Scarlett [Johansson].” When Jost denied any use of black magic to their union, the Devil joked, “You baby trapped her! I don’t know who screwed her more, you or Disney.”