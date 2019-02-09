‘SNL’ Host Halsey Multiplies by 8 in New Promo

Halsey is wearing a lot of hats on Saturday Night Live this week, as she acknowledged in the latest promo.

Halsey is serving as both host and musical guest on this week’s new episode of SNL. The young singer has a huge following, though many are still surprised to hear that she has been entrusted with both of the show’s guest slots. She and the folks at NBC leaned into that surprise this week in the first promo for her appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip began with Halsey standing on SNL‘s iconic stage, introducing herself as the host of the show. Another Halsey, wearing a different jacket, slid into the spot behind her, revealing herself as the musical guest. Then, a third Halsey appeared on the other side, holding the cue card that the first Halsey had read.

“I’m Halsey, and I’m in charge of cue cards,” she said brightly.

The stage continued to expand with more and more Halseys. All wore the same black shirt, black skirt and big hoop earrings, although the jackets changed for each one. Even one cast member got in on the ad.

“I’m Heidi Gardner, but this week, I’m Halsey,” she said.

Another Halsey appeared as her own assistant, while yet another showed up “just to have lunch with Kenan.” At the end of the ad, cast member Chris Redd walked into the studio, greeting each Halsey individually.

“Whew, there’s a lot of y’all,” he said.

Saturday night’s episode is an exciting one for Halsey and for SNL fans. Very few stars get the chance to be both musical guest and host at once. According to a report by Variety, only 37 musicians in the show’s more than 40-year history have had the honor. Most recently, it was Donald Glover, who is closely connected to SNL through his comedy work and highly acclaimed as a musician under the name Childish Gambino. He took the stage under both names last may during season 43.

Other prominent musicians who have hosted and played on the same night include Katy Perry, Jack Black, Miley Cyrus and Mick Jagger.

Halsey is a chart-topping musician, though many were surprised to see her reaching the same status of these musicians so soon. However, music industry followers will see it as no surprise. Halsey is on the rise fast, and she is a force to be reckoned with. Her song “Without Me” spent weeks in the number 1 spot in the U.S. charts, from its release last month to its recent defeat by Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.