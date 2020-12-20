‘SNL’: Dua Lipa’s Performance to Close Out 2020 Has Fans Crying ‘Don’t Stop Now’

Fans had a lot of thoughts about Dua Lipa's performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The 25-year-old singer is one of the youngest musicians to make it all the way to the lauded sketch comedy show, and many were glad to see her reach such heights. Others more focused on her stage craft itself. Lipa's first song was "Don't Stop Now."

Dua Lipa was the musical guest for SNL on Dec. 19, just before the holidays, with host Kristen Wiig. She is an established force in the world of pop music, and has even performed on SNL once before. Some expected Lipa to make a grand announcement or revelation of some kind, since she is not promoting any new projects that they know of. Lipa's most recent album, Future Nostalgia, was released in March of 2020.

Lipa has taken the music world by storm with her dream-pop stylings over the last few years. Her music is distinct from much of the rest of the Billboard Hot 100, and her fans are die-hard even by social media standards. Many were waiting anxiously in comment sections and on Twitter to sing her praises after she took the stage.

Lipa's most recent release is a new bonus edition of Future Nostalgia, which comes on two CDs. Here is a look at how fans responded to her SNL performance this weekend.