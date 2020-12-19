'SNL': Jim Carrey Will No Longer Portray Joe Biden

✖

Jim Carrey is finished playing President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. The comedian reportedly asked for the role ahead of the 2020 presidential election cycle, but on Saturday he announced on Twitter that he is setting it aside. There is no word on who will replace Carrey as the new president of the United States.

Carrey tweeted that his "term was only meant to be 6 weeks" as Biden on SNL. He went on: "I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s—. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey's tweet took many fans by surprise, and they mourned the loss of his Biden impression in the weeks and months to come.

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

"Well. God help us all if Alec had a role for the next 4," one fan responded. Another added: "Between your line about Karma and science, and busting out la-hoo-sa-her you brought a lot of joy to this anti-Trump household my friend!" While a third wrote: "Kudos for doing a stint and then bowing out gracefully - have a great Christmas."



This story is developing.