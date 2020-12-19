'SNL': Jim Carrey Bows out of Playing Joe Biden, and Fans Have Thoughts
Jim Carrey has retired from playing President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, and fans of the weekly sketch series have weighed in. Biden has played Biden alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris through Season 46, and many expected him to carry on in the role just as Donald Trump actor Alec Baldwin did after the 2016 election. However, Carrey essentially resigned from the role on Saturday afternoon, just a few hours before Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa's episode.
"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty," Carrey tweeted. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"
Reaction to the departure has been mixed. The Carrey faithful loved his zany take on the former vice president, but others thought he did not capture Biden accurately. Some also expressed their desire for Jason Sudeikis' return, being as he played Biden during the Obama administration. Scroll through to see reactions to the news.
The “Loser” skit was the ultimate thing.... I didn’t know whether I was laughing at the humor or crying at the perfection! 🤣🥲— MotherEarth (@MotherEarth1001) December 19, 2020
Ah yes comedy, that thing that has never been political before...— Todd Clancy (@ToddTates007) December 19, 2020
I don’t know if anyone this season will be able to play Biden the way Jim did. Amazing performance every single time🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CfuKKJ9NtN— Corey Mac (@CoreyMacBaby) December 19, 2020
Congratulations, You helped to MANAOFA.
With thanks
The world pic.twitter.com/D3GFWxLaU3— James Clark (@JimTimberthing) December 19, 2020
I am a longtime fan of yours, Biden and SNL but I have ur Joe impressions underwhelming. Keep working on it...you'll get it.— PnV MaleModelNetwork (@MrPeaksNValleys) December 19, 2020
Didn't like his parody AT ALL...— Daisy Ruth (@WFLADaisy) December 19, 2020
God, maybe I'm too grumpy and need a nap this afternoon. 😳 https://t.co/p8ne0KYVDr
bring. him. home. @nbcsnl https://t.co/KgNYyiMZJn pic.twitter.com/WTZsRgz4Wy— veronica (@KlMWEXLER) December 19, 2020