‘SNL’ Cold Open Puts Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on ‘Family Feud’

Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open skewered the current U.S. presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump again, this time putting them on the game show Family Feud. SNL alum Maya Rudolph reprised her regular role as Vice President Harris, with current cast member James Austin Johnson taking on the role of former POTUS Trump. The NBC show‘s longest-tenured cast member Kenan Thompson once again busted out his Steve Harvey impression for the sketch.

Most of the segment took aim at Harris and her allies. The cast sent up Harris’ tendency to side-step some questions, Douglas Emhoff’s (Andy Samberg) absence from the VP’s recent media blitz, the “White nonsense” of running mate Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan) and POTUS Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) seeming confused.

On the Trump side, the SNL cast parodied Trump’s rambling speeches and the resemblance between Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and running mate JD Vance (Bowen Yang). The biggest laugh on that side was the introduction of former First Lady Melania Trump, only for there to be an empty spot on the Trump panel, a reference to her general absence from 2024 campaign events.

Though Ariana Grade hosted Saturday night’s episode, she did not appear in the sketch. Neither did musical guest Stevie Nicks.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 episodes are now streaming on Peacock, with individual segments also available on YouTube. New episodes air weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next new episode will feature host Michael Keaton and musical guest Billie Eilish.