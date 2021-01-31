'SNL': Cecily Strong Debuts Marjorie Taylor Greene Impression

✖

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong unveiled her latest political impression this weekend: Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Strong played the controversial congresswoman in the cold open sketch of the new episode, titled "What Still Works?" Many viewers were pleased to see the series taking shots at Greene's far-right extremism and conspiracy theories.

The first episode of SNL in 2021 started with a low-key talk show parody called "What Still Works," hosted by Kate McKinnon playing herself. She invited various guests on the show to be emblematic of different aspects of American life, and her first was Greene played by Strong. Strong strutted onto the stage in a blond wig and red coat to help McKinnon determine if the U.S. government itself "still works." Taking a seat, she held out a revolver to McKinnnon like she was offering her a snack and said "gun?"

Things only got stranger from there, as Strong described Greene's actions, beliefs and policy positions to McKinnon with only slight exaggerations. She was combative as she said that some of the greatest tragedies in recent history were "hoaxes," and McKinnon marveled at the fact that Greene is a legitimately elected official.

"And when your colleagues found out about all these hateful and psychotic things you said, what did they do?" she asked. Strong responded: "I was promoted to the education committee," leading McKinnon to concluded: "Government doesn't work."

Greene ran unopposed in Georgia, and gained her seat with overwhelming support from those who voted. It is true that she is a loud and proud conspiracy theorist, believing in the QAnon mythos, the Pizzagate conspiracy theory and claiming that many mass shootings in recent years were "false flag" attacks staged by anti-gun lobbyists in order to spur public support for gun law reform.

Greene has falsely claimed that the Parkland, Florida school shooting was a "false flag" attack of this kind, and has also spread conspiracy theories about 9/11 as well. She has spread some version of each of the conspiracy theories Strong reiterated in that SNL sketch, with the exception of the "Jewish space laser" idea. However, Politico has published videos of Greene expressing antisemitic views.

As for the threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, those are based in fact as well. Last week, CNN combed through Greene's old Facebook posts and found many instances where she incited violence against the speaker and encouraged her followers to do so as well. At this time, only a small number of representatives are openly supporting calls for Greene's removal from the U.S. Congress.