House Democrats to Introduce Resolution to Expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress

Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced Wednesday that he would introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress. The move comes after recent news reports revealed Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, called for violence against Democrats and promoted several conspiracy theories on social media.

In a press release, the California Democrat said he decided to introduce the resolution "in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence." Gomez said Greene's "very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government." He explained, "it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country" that he calls on his House colleagues "to support my resolution to remove" Greene from the House immediately.

Gomez pointed to several conspiracy theories and threats Greene has supported and made in the past, including a Jan. 26 CNN KFile report of Greene's past social media posts from as recently as 2019. In a 2018 Facebook post, Greene responded to a supporter who suggested that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton be hanged, writing, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly, or liberal judges would let them off." Greene also liked a post that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and that "through removal or death, doesn't matter, as long as [Pelosi] goes."

"In September of 2020, Congresswoman Greene posted a meme of her with a gun pointed towards progressive Congress members," Gomez noted. "And in June of 2020, Politico unearthed past clips of Congresswoman Greene espousing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes, saying in one video that Muslims should be barred from serving in government."

This social media activity was in addition to other activity, including a video that surfaced Wednesday showing Greene taunting David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and calling him a "coward." Gomez noted Greene had pushed the conspiracy that the shooting was "staged." Greene has also expressed support for QAnon and former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rampant with voter fraud, despite there being no evidence.

Gomez said Greene's "advocacy for extremism and sedition" merits an "immediate expulsion from Congress." He said her actions also merit "strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell."

Politico reports that a two-thirds majority is required to expel a member from the House. This makes it unlikely that Gomez’s resolution will be a success. Even still, a growing number of lawmakers have spoken out against Greene in recent days.