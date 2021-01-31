Stimulus Checks: Democrats Ripped Over $1,400 Payment Plan

Americans were furious this weekend over the Democratic Party's messaging about the third stimulus check. The party's official social media accounts described the recent $600 stimulus check as a "down payment" on the next one, which will be $1,400 if it passes in its current form. After many promised $2,000 stimulus checks on the campaign trail, some voters are feeling lied to.

President Joe Biden himself frequently and vocally endorsed the plan for a $2,000 stimulus check, criticizing the $600 one passed in December. Many critics feel that it was misleading of him to do so only to turn around and offer a $1,400 check. The description of the last check as a "down payment" left a sour taste in many readers' mouths, and many accused Biden and his party of backtracking and misleading them.

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

The hashtag "Biden lied" was trending on Twitter on Sunday as users discussed this abrupt shift in messaging. Many took issue with the tone of the tweets and statements coming out from Biden's team, which were worded as if to suggest that the $1,400 check was always the plan. This was insulting to many who heard Biden frequently cite the number 2,000 during the Georgia run-off election.

Much of this criticism came from politically left-leaning commentators as well — often from self-identified socialists or Democratic-socialists. They accused the Democrats of not working hard enough and not exercising enough of their power to get meaningful stimulus passed. Even with control of the House, the Senate and the White House, they thought that this party was going too far out of its way to compromise with Republicans.

Still, another stimulus package is much closer to passing now than it was for about half of 2020, when partisan deadlock stopped negotiations in their tracks. Here is a look at how people are coming down on Biden and the Democrats over their new stimulus check proposal.