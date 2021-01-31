Stimulus Checks: Democrats Ripped Over $1,400 Payment Plan
Americans were furious this weekend over the Democratic Party's messaging about the third stimulus check. The party's official social media accounts described the recent $600 stimulus check as a "down payment" on the next one, which will be $1,400 if it passes in its current form. After many promised $2,000 stimulus checks on the campaign trail, some voters are feeling lied to.
President Joe Biden himself frequently and vocally endorsed the plan for a $2,000 stimulus check, criticizing the $600 one passed in December. Many critics feel that it was misleading of him to do so only to turn around and offer a $1,400 check. The description of the last check as a "down payment" left a sour taste in many readers' mouths, and many accused Biden and his party of backtracking and misleading them.
.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021
The hashtag "Biden lied" was trending on Twitter on Sunday as users discussed this abrupt shift in messaging. Many took issue with the tone of the tweets and statements coming out from Biden's team, which were worded as if to suggest that the $1,400 check was always the plan. This was insulting to many who heard Biden frequently cite the number 2,000 during the Georgia run-off election.
Much of this criticism came from politically left-leaning commentators as well — often from self-identified socialists or Democratic-socialists. They accused the Democrats of not working hard enough and not exercising enough of their power to get meaningful stimulus passed. Even with control of the House, the Senate and the White House, they thought that this party was going too far out of its way to compromise with Republicans.
Still, another stimulus package is much closer to passing now than it was for about half of 2020, when partisan deadlock stopped negotiations in their tracks. Here is a look at how people are coming down on Biden and the Democrats over their new stimulus check proposal.
Past Statements
this you? pic.twitter.com/nHk5Iuu0dC— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) January 30, 2021
"$2000" "immediately" pic.twitter.com/ikiIx7rGe1— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) January 30, 2021
Critics were quick to throw Biden's own past statements in his face, and in the faces of the Democratic party. They found phrasing that made it clear that the plan was not always to pass a $1,400 stimulus check, but a full $2,000.
Disillusioned
If your goal is to disillusion a generation of young voters with electoral politics and specifically your party, this is how you do it. https://t.co/gOyb3B2pqg— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) January 31, 2021
Some worried about the reaction from young voters, who helped drive the Democratic victories in the 2020 presidential election. They imagined that those who are relatively new to politics would be the most devastated by the difference between what was promised and what was paid.
Struggle
If you are desperate, you literally have no fucking thoughts about that meager check you got last year which didn’t cover rent or anything for any length of time.
What the hell is wrong with the people behind these messages? It’s as if they have never struggled. Truly baffling. https://t.co/SgwUoKzYoL— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) January 31, 2021
Many also speculated about the Democratic officials who made this decision and planned out its messaging. They guessed that those officials had never experienced the kind of poverty that many Americans are facing in today's economic recession.
Late
The Democratic party deserves to go extinct. pic.twitter.com/Ix3wBOUEqI— Beth (@bourgeoisalien) January 30, 2021
Okay? So send the damn things already— Jason J (@homegrown04) January 30, 2021
In addition to the amount, users complained that the third stimulus check is already late, according to Biden's promises. The president-elect told voters in the Georgia run-off elections that the check would be sent out "immediately," but after nearly two weeks in office, he still has not passed his proposal.
Power
Please don’t ever ask me to vote for this party ever again. The answer will always be no. They lied for votes. They could pump out $2k check and make them retroactive if they wanted. They control the House, Senate, and WH. No one is stopping them but them. https://t.co/D1DozjgybM— AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) January 31, 2021
Critics dissected the legislative and executive powers the Democrats hold, trying to discern what procedural challenges were stopping them from delivering the $2,000 stimulus checks they promised. The conclusion for most was that it was a choice.
Other Countries
Stimulus packages in other countries:
UK: 80% of worker salary
Denmark: 75% of salary
Netherlands: 90% of salary
Canada: $2k per month
Australia: $1k per month
Meanwhile, the richest country on Earth weasels its way out of making a ONE TIME $2k payment#2KChecks #WheresMy2K— 💥ℝ𝕌𝕋ℍ𝕃𝔼𝕊𝕊 𝔸ℙ𝕆𝕃𝕃𝕆🏴🚩 (@realCEOofANTIFA) January 30, 2021
As usual, critics also compared the latest stimulus proposal to the economic aid programs enacted in other countries during the coronavirus pandemic. Many are paying citizens regularly, and are covering the wages of those who cannot work from home.
Insulted
i canvassed my ass off for y’all in georgia and you turn around and treat us like we’re stupid. https://t.co/WEywZzbzxu— Mariah Parker (@MariahforAthens) January 31, 2021
Still haven’t received my “down payment” but thanks to referring to my life like it’s a car payment https://t.co/c13ymvKJEL— Sensei Carlos (@unos_dos_trey) January 31, 2021
Finally, many were insulted by this conspicuous change in messaging from the Democrats, particularly those who volunteered to work on the Georgia run-off elections. Others disliked the description of a "down payment" on what is quickly becoming a life-or-death situation for those who are unemployed.