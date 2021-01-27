Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorsed Execution of Democrats in Old Social Media Posts Before Running for Congress

✖

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed executing or even murdering prominent Democratic politicians as recently as 2019 before she was elected to the U.S. Congress. Greene has come under fire for her support of conspiracy theories like QAnon and all the violence they entail over the last few weeks. Now, some are questioning whether it is safe for her to serve in the House of Representatives.

Greene represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, and she made headlines with a campaign ad promising to break federal laws by carrying her handgun with her into Congress. On Tuesday, CNN published an extensive review of Greene's social media activities in recent years, revealing the extent of her conviction in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. In January of 2019, Greene "liked" a comment proposing "a bullet to the head" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among other violent rhetoric.

In one post of her own in April of 2018, Greene shared unfounded conspiracy theories about the Iran Deal — considered by most a crowning achievement of former President Barack Obama. A commenter asked: "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???" This person was presumably referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton, and Greene responded: "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Green did not respond to requests for comment on posts like these from CNN, but she did post a public statement on Twitter in response. She wrote: "Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet."

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

At the same time these comments are circulating, Greene is facing criticism from survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting as well, over comments that she can't deny. Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the attack, posted a video of Greene following survivors David Hogg on the sidewalk and harassing him about his experience, just weeks after the shooting.

Greene has shared conspiracy theories calling the Parkland shooting a "false flag" attack — meaning she falsely believes it was staged by anti-gun lobbyists in order to affect change to U.S. gun laws. She has also referred to Hogg as "little Hitler" and a "bought and paid little pawn." Hogg was just 18 years old when he witnessed the massacre in his school.

CNN's team meticulously documented other instances of Greene's violent, threatening rhetoric on Facebook — much of it aimed at Pelosi. She often promoted a petition to have Pelosi removed from office, falsely claiming that it was "treason" for Pelosi to support different immigration policies. In one Facebook Live broadcast, she said Pelosi will "suffer death or she'll be in prison," and in another, she said: "it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."

Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Sunday, but she has already regained it. She has not faced any consequences on the scale that former President Donald Trump did for inciting violent rhetoric on social media, nor has she faced any formal consequences in Congress so far.