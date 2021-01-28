Nancy Pelosi Slams GOP Leaders Over Marjorie Taylor Greene's Controversial Posts

✖

Nancy Pelosi has slammed GOP leaders over their silence on re-surfaced controversial social media posts made by freshman representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to the AP, Pelosi openly denounced her Republican colleges, which allowed Greene to serve on the chamber’s education committee after she "mocked the killing of little children" in past online comments. "What could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing," Pelosi said of GOP members responsible. "It’s absolutely appalling."

The posts that Pelosi is referring to were discovered ahead of Greene joining the House and contain the open expression of, or support for, violence against Democrats and denial of school mass shootings such as those that occurred in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida. Greene also is alleged to support QAnon conspiracy theories, which claim that top Democrat leaders secretly worship Satan, engage in cannibalism, and are involved in child sex trafficking. Additionally, Greene was seen expressing racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views in past Facebook videos.

Another recent controversy for Greene has been the emergence of videos. She is seen following around Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and berating him with conspiracy theories about the tragic event he lived through. In the clips, Greene is heard calling Hogg a "coward" as he ignores her. She later perpetuates far-right conspiracy theories about billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who many right-wing extremists baselessly claim is funding a cabal of liberal activists. Hogg spoke with CNN about the encounter, explaining that he did his best to pay no attention to Greene because he "was told growing up, it's just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away."

Greene stated to CNN regarding the viral video of her taunting Hogg, saying that she was "going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda" that he was fighting for. She then spoke about an alleged gunman situation that she says took place in her own high school but did not explain her clearly stated conspiracy theory claims.

"In 11th grade, one of my fellow [students] took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our 'gun-free' school," Greene claimed. "I understand that fear firsthand, and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them." Some of Greene's fellow GOP politicians have condemned her words, but many Democrats call for her to resign or be forced out of her House seat due to the severity of her claims and behavior.