'SNL': Boyz II Men's Reunion Honoring Mothers, Coronavirus Victims Ahead of Mother's Day Lights up Social Media

The third and hopefully final remotely filmed Saturday Night Live episode of the season featured an emotional at-home performance from Boyz II Men, who sang "A Song for Mama." Fans at home were stunned and surprised by the performance, as it was not previously announced before the episode aired. The emotional performance was introduced by "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che as a tribute to mothers for Mother's Day. Photos of the cast with their mothers were also shown during the performance.

The group performed from their homes and, thanks to the magic of editing, it sounded perfect. The performance also featured an appearance from producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. "A Song for Mama" was released in 1997 and appears on their album Evolution and the soundtrack to Soul Food.

The previous two SNL At Home episodes also featured a performance from a musical guest. However, instead of using the moment to promote a new album as they usually do, the artists performed covers of songs they hoped would send a good message to fans at home. The April 11 episode, hosted by Tom Hanks, featured Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who recorded a cover of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From The Storm." On April 25, SNL featured a heartbreaking performance of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" by Miley Cyrus.

Saturday Night Live has not filmed an episode at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza since March 7, when Daniel Craig hosted and The Weeknd performed. By then, Craig's new James Bond movie No Time To Die was already postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBC had announced a March 28 episode to be hosted by John Krasinski, with Dua Lipa performing. The episode never aired, as all entertainment production was put on hold in New York City.

