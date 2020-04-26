'SNL': Miley Cyrus Covers Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' in Surprise 'At Home' Performance

Miley Cyrus surprised Saturday Night Live viewers as the latest musical guest on the NBC sketch comedy series. The broadcast staple has changed its format due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting to ditch the live format all together for a pre-recorded special taped entirely in cast members' homes. This includes improptu special guests, including musical acts. The first time this occurred was on April 11, when Tom Hanks hosted and Coldplay's Chris Martin served as musical guest.

For Martin's performance, he covered an iconic song, Bob Dylan's 1975 Blood on the Tracks song "Shelter From the Storm." Cyrus followed suit in similar fashion, covering Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," which was originally featured on the band's 1975 album of the same name. Cyrus performed the song outside next to a lit fire pit, as a guitarist performed acoustically at a separate location. Both musics were lit in red lighting, giving it a moody look.

MILEY Performing "WISH YOU WERE HERE" By Pink Floyd on SNL at Home 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yyJuwNyEKw — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 26, 2020

Cyrus' rendition of the classic rock staple made waves on Twitter as soon as it began. Fans of the Hannah Montana and The Last Song actress rushed online to share their excitement. However, rock faithful were a little less enthused. Scroll through to see some of the reactions. This is a developing story.