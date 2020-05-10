'SNL at Home': 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Danny Trejo Makes Surprise Cameo in Pete Davidson's Rap Tribute

Saturday Night Live went out with a bang this season, especially in Pete Davidson and Chris Redd's rap music tribute to actor Danny Trejo. Davidson and Redd came together for an explosive music video about Trejo's career, as well as his larger-than-life persona. The Sons of Anarchy star even dropped in for a cameo in the music video.

This weekend marked the last installment of "SNL At Home," the sketch comedy show's adaptation to the coronavirus pandemic. Even without a studio audience, however, the season finale was not quiet — at least not when Davidson and Redd began rapping. The two cut together an impressive music video using only green screens and, in Davidson's case, one bold stroke of a magic marker. The subject matter of this week's hip hop anthem was none other than beloved character actor Trejo.

Davidson broke down Trejo's eclectic career to start the song out, while Redd came in to to share some hype over Trejo's big action roles. The real height of the skit, however, was when Trejo himself jumped in at the end. Obviously social distancing kept the actor from really filming alongside Davidson and Redd, but He got in front of is own green screen for a few triumphant poses before delivering the final line to the song.

"And also, I got my own doughnut shop!" he bragged.

Fans went wild for the video, with some calling it the highlight of the episode. On social media, many remarked on how good it was to see young stars like Davidson and Redd giving due respect to Trejo — whom they called a "legend." Many even hoped that this meant Trejo would have a role or a cameo in Davidson's upcoming movie, The King of Staten Island. Others were eager to stream the song after the show, tweeting that it was a definite earworm.

The skit was timely, as it came just days after the release of the trailer for the new documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny. The movie made the rounds at film festivals in the fall, and this week a new trailer indicates that it will soon be released to stream somewhere soon. It documents Trejo's incredible rise from a criminal to a beloved actor, and the things he learned along the way.

Still, this is not the first time Davidson has used a rap song to express his fervent love for another actor. Back in 2018, he did a parody of Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" called "Tucci Gang," all about the career of Stanley Tucci.

Social media is still buzzing about Davidson, Trejo and their new hip hop collaboration. Here's what SNL fans had to say about the SNL's "Danny Trejo" song.