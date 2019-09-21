‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Unites With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Favorite Danny Trejo, and Fans Love It

NCIS and Sons of Anarchy fans were in for a treat recently when Pauley Perrette and Danny Trejo linked up for a picture together and popped it on social media. The two ran into each other at the Project Angel Food’s 29th Annual Angel Awards, which took place in Hollywood on Sept. 14. To mark the occasion, the pair posed for a photo together. Trejo, 75, is seen wearing a black fedora, black t-shirt and a cross chain. Perrette, 50, is shown in a black, polka-dotted dress.

Perrette later shared the shot to Twitter, and, as one would imagine, fans were “star-struck” at two of their TV favorites uniting for the first time. They poured into the comments in awe of the duo linking up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture has been like more than 1,100 times on the platform.

I don’t get star struck but these two together, oh man… — Joe (@Joe86679438) September 19, 2019

Two of my most favourite Los Angeleans! (It’s always taco tuesday with Danny anywhere around. 0:-)} ) — Thomas E. Headrick (@Zeus2H2) September 17, 2019

A fine actor and a genuine hero as well. Nice photo of you both! — Joe Cook (@brgjoe) September 15, 2019

Perrette is best known to TV fans as Abby Sciuto on NCIS, but she will soon have a new role on CBS, Jackie in the upcoming sitcom Broke. Trejo has had numerous notable roles, including Romero “Romeo” Parada on Sons of Anarchy, Tortuga on Breaking Bad, Oscar Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Machete in the Machete and Spy Kids films.

Trejo was far from the only celebrity Perrette linked up with at the Angel Awards. She also posed with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Tilly and Eric McCormack, among others.

Broke will premiere later this TV season on CBS.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food