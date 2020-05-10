'SNL': All the Celebrities That Dropped by for 'At Home' Season Finale

This weekend's season finale of Saturday Night Live featured some big celebrity cameos to send the show off in style.The comedy show has been adapting to to the coronavirus pandemic with SNL At Home, and it has gone over remarkably well with many fans. The new format makes celebrity guests easier than ever.

The SNL Season 45 finale was made through a creative combination of video conferencing, editing and visual effects so that none of the cast or crew had to break their social distancing protocols. While this is a drawback in many ways, it has also opened up new worlds of possibilities, and the show's writers and stars rose to the challenge. This weekend's episode was the best yet, some argued, with a handful of hit sketches and a star-studded guest list.

Saturday Night Live is done for the season now, and there is no telling whether Rockefeller Center will be reopened in the fall for them to resume filming. If not, fans can confidently believe that the show will survive in this new format. They can also accept the consolation prize that celebrity guests can drop by any time from the comfort of their own homes. Here is a breakdown of all the stars that joined SNL for the Season 45 finale.