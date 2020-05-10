'SNL': All the Celebrities That Dropped by for 'At Home' Season Finale
This weekend's season finale of Saturday Night Live featured some big celebrity cameos to send the show off in style.The comedy show has been adapting to to the coronavirus pandemic with SNL At Home, and it has gone over remarkably well with many fans. The new format makes celebrity guests easier than ever.
The SNL Season 45 finale was made through a creative combination of video conferencing, editing and visual effects so that none of the cast or crew had to break their social distancing protocols. While this is a drawback in many ways, it has also opened up new worlds of possibilities, and the show's writers and stars rose to the challenge. This weekend's episode was the best yet, some argued, with a handful of hit sketches and a star-studded guest list.
Saturday Night Live is done for the season now, and there is no telling whether Rockefeller Center will be reopened in the fall for them to resume filming. If not, fans can confidently believe that the show will survive in this new format. They can also accept the consolation prize that celebrity guests can drop by any time from the comfort of their own homes. Here is a breakdown of all the stars that joined SNL for the Season 45 finale.
Kristen Wiig
The season finale kicked off with an opening monologue by this week's host, Kristen Wiig. The SNL alum put on a remarkable show without ever leaving her home, and used the extra time she had for editing and visual stunts to her advantage. Some may have thought the conventional host would not work out for SNL At Home, but Wiig proved that there is still a lot that can be done.
Alec Baldwin
The cold open featured Alec Baldwin doing his fan-favorite impression of President Donald Trump, in a parody of a graduation ceremony by video chat. The sketch showed that even in quarantine, there are some jokes that SNL simply can't resist making, as Baldwin took a big gulp from a bottle of bleach.
Josh Gad
Actor Josh Gad joined the SNL cast for an ambitious musical number, where the comedians sang: "Let Kids Drink." Gad was shown side-by-side with his animated Frozen character Olaf, and he seemed to be the only one who took issue with the hilarious premise.
Danny Trejo
Pete Davidson and Chris Redd put together a hip hop tribute to actor Danny Trejo for this week's show, and naturally Trejo himself made an appearance. Amid their fast-cut green screen edits, Trejo himself popped up at the end to smile approvingly, then plug his doughnut shop.
Martin Short
SNL alum Martin Short re-joined the show this week for a skit where he played half of a rude couple, along with Heidi Gardner. The two chimed in late for a Zoom call with friends, then dominated the conversation. Viewers new to the video chat phenomenon could certainly related.
Tina Fey
Another SNL alum, Tina Fey took center stage for a segment in the show's "Weekend Update" block. Fey co-hosted the sketch herself when she was in the cast, and she was brought in here to discuss Mother's Day. She also had a few choice words to say about social distancing and quarantine.
Boyz II Men
Finally, even with no studio and no live audience, SNL did not give up its convention of musical guests, as Boyz II Men appeared in a pre-recorded session just for the show. The singers put on an impressive display by synchronizing their voices without being in the same place, which many commenters agreed was just as impressive as a live concert would have been. SNL returns for Season 46 in the fall on NBC.