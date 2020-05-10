'SNL': Masterclass Quarantine Edition Sees Chloe Fineman's Britney Spears Giving Wellness Tips Amid Pandemic

Saturday Night Live kicked off its last At Home edition for the Season 45 finale. Like the two other At Home episodes, the show featured sketches filmed and performed from the comfort of the cast members' homes. In the latest episode, SNL brought back its MasterClass Quarantine Edition, which featured Chloe Fineman's hilarious Britney Spears impression.

In addition to dressing up as the pop icon, SNL's MasterClass Quarantine Edition saw Fineman doing her best Phoebe Waller-Bridge impression, as well. Melissa Villasenor also got in on the fun to portray John Mulaney giving out some suit-centric advice. But, the highlight was definitely Fineman's Spears impression, which featured the actor working out outside and getting her paint on. She even noted that she had to work out outside because she burned her gym down (a sentiment which the real Spears just so happened to have shared in late April).

SNL's first At Home episode, which aired on April 11, featured the original MasterClass Quarantine Edition. In the segment, Fineman dressed up as various famous figures such as JoJo Siwa, Timothée Chalamet, and Tiger King's Carole Baskin. At one point, Fineman, as Chalamet, even joked, “What’s up? I’m Timothée Chalamet, and your mom has sex dreams about me.”

SNL's latest At Home episode featured former cast member Kristen Wiig taking over hosting duties (Boyz II Men served as the musical guest, performing a rendition of "A Song for Mama"). In her opening monologue, Wiig acknowledged that this episode of the NBC sketch series falls on Mother's Day weekend. As a result, she had some kind words to say to her mother and to all the other parents out there.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I’m feeling especially grateful — for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all of the things she taught me,” Wiig said. She added that her mother prepared her to be a mother herself in some areas such as breastfeeding. The Bridesmaids actor then pulled out a couple of chicken breasts to show exactly what she meant. “Babies love that chicken. She would always say that.” Wiig also thanked dads in her monologue and “all the moms out there who have been helping us get through this and who have been there and who are watching over us.”