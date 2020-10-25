'SNL': Adele Jokes About Her Weight Loss in Opening Monologue

✖

Adele made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and performed a bevy of her famous hits in the process. At the top of the show, Adele delivered an opening monologue in which she noted that she will be focusing on acting over the course of the show (H.E.R. was the musical guest). Not only did she discuss performing and her hotly-anticipated album, but she also addressed her weight loss transformation with a few light-hearted jokes.

Over the past year, there have been numerous reports discussing the state of Adele's health and her weight loss journey. On SNL, the singer addressed those very reports by making a joke about the situation. She said, "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose." Elsewhere in her monologue, she opened up about why she's simply hosting the show instead of pulling double-duty as a host and musical guest. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer explained, “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.” Of course, as previously mentioned, even though she wasn't the musical guest, Adele did perform some of her famous tracks, such as "Someone Like You" and "Hello," during a Bachelor skit later in the night.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Adele would be the next SNL host. Fans were initially surprised to hear that the well-known singer would not be the musical guest. But, as she explained both in her monologue and on Instagram days before the show, she simply wanted to focus on her hosting duties. In fact, on Instagram, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer wrote a lengthy post in which she expressed her excitement over being able to host SNL and noted that she wanted to focus on making it the best show possible.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" Adele wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"