'SNL': Adele Sings Her Hits in Hilarious 'The Bachelor' Skit

✖

Adele may not have been the musical guest, but the Saturday Night Live host still got to show off her singing chops during the latest episode. Like many times before, SNL spoofed The Bachelor, complete with pop superstar Adele competing for the final rose from the lead, Ben K (Beck Bennett). The skit wasn't just full of roses, it also featured Adele singing some of her greatest hits.

While it was a treat for viewers to see Adele perform hits such as "Set Fire to the Rain" and "Hello," the Bachelor contestants in the skit weren't pleased with the fact that the singer took over the spotlight in order to perform these tracks. Throughout the segment, Adele interrupted various one-on-one meetings with her own renditions of her hits, prompting the other contestants to actually complain about having to compete with her. In the end, after one too many singing interruptions, Ben K. sent her home. But, before she officially exited, she did one final performance of "Someone Like You" and tore down the house in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Oct 24, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

In her opening monologue, Adele cautioned viewers that she would be focusing on acting during the episode (musician H.E.R. was the musical guest). However, much to everyone's surprise, she still performed some of her hits, doing so flawlessly. It was originally announced earlier in the week that Adele would be taking on hosting duties for the very first time on SNL. Even though she has been on the program before, she has only served as a musical guest in the past. In advance of her SNL hosting turn, the singer took to Instagram to express her excitement over the opportunity, noting that she has always wanted to take on a role such as this one.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" Adele wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"