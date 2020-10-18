'SNL': Adele to Host Next Episode Alongside Musical Guest H.E.R.

✖

Saturday Night Live just announced its next host and musical guest for the Oct. 24 episode. On Twitter, the official account for SNL confirmed that Adele would serve as the host for the episode. Instead of showing off her singing chops, as well, musician H.E.R. will be the musical guest. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Adele confirmed the news herself and expressed her excitement over the opportunity.

In her Instagram caption, Adele noted that she has always wanted to do a "stand alone" moment for her first solo hosting opportunity. Of course, she will get to do exactly that on Saturday while H.E.R. will hold down musical guest duties. "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" Adele wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

According to the singer, her upcoming appearance as a host will come nearly 12 years after she made her debut on the show as the musical guest. As she even referenced in her caption, that performance on SNL back in 2008 helped put her on the map. "Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!" she continued. "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

See you next week."

Adele has been the musical guest on SNL two times over the years in 2008 and 2015. (She also performed in a 2011 episode that featured Coldplay as the musical guest.) However, until now, she has not tried out the hosting side of the equation. For musician H.E.R., this will be her first time appearing on SNL as its musical guest. Like always, the next episode will air on NBC on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.