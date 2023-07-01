'Single Drunk Female' Canceled at Freeform After 2 Seasons, Star Speaks Out

Single Drunk Female is the latest series to get the ax, as Freeform has canceled the comedy after two seasons, according to Deadline, and now star Sofia Black-D'Elia is reacting to the heartbreaking news. The actress, who plays 28-year-old alcoholic Samantha Fink, took to Instagram to thank all who watched the series, saying that she's "so sad the SDF journey has been cut short. I've loved making this show."

"I'm grateful to everyone who was apart of it,' Black-D'Elia continued. "To anyone who watched: thank you. To anyone who stopped me on the street to tell me how much time they had or how annoying their mom was: I love you." News of the cancellation comes just over a month after the Season 2 finale on May 10, and it's even worse knowing that the finale has already come and gone.

Also starring Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compére, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, Ally Sheedy, and Ian Gomez and created by Simone Finch, Single Drunk Female followed alcoholic Samantha Fink moving back in with her bossy mother Carol in Boston following a public meltdown in order to avoid jail, but it's easier said than done. The show premiered in January 2022, and both seasons had just 10 episodes meaning only 20 episodes of this show exist.

Single Drunk Female is not the only show Freeform canceled. The network also handed a cancellation to mystery thriller The Watchful Eye after just one season. The series starred Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Kelly Bishop and was created by Julie Durk. It only premiered in January and ran through March of this year. News of the cancellations comes after Freeform announced that comedy Grown-ish will also be ending.

It's unknown if the studios behind the series will try to find new homes for them, so as of now, both Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye are no more. Luckily, both shows are streaming in full on Hulu, so while there won't ever be any new episodes, at least fans can still rewatch them whenever they can. Unfortunately, The Watchful Eye may not be on Hulu for much longer since the streamer is rolling out a new plan that will reportedly remove canceled shows after one season. It's unknown if Single Drunk Female will remain on Hulu following its cancellation, but just in case, fans may want to watch it while they can.