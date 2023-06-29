2 Canceled ABC Shows to Disappear From Hulu in July

Hulu is continuing the great content purge and will be removing two freshman ABC series next month. Hilary Swank-led drama Alaska Daily and Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep, both of which were axed by the network after one season, will be removed from Hulu on July 1, according to Deadline. It's part of Disney's continuing efforts to cut streaming costs and is only the latest purge to happen in the company, as Disney+ and Hulu removed a handful of original content in May.

Due to budget cuts, both of the canceled ABC dramas will be leaving Hulu earlier than expected, as both shows would have stayed on the platform until at least September or later if the streamer extended the deal. It's also possible that ABC series that are canceled after only one season will more than likely have the same fate, and this includes specials as well. While it's not the best alternative, it's reported that the shows will remain on platforms such as iTunes and Amazon to buy.

Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep premiered during the 2022-23 broadcast season on ABC. The former follows Hilary Swank's Eleanor, a journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after getting a job at a metro newspaper. Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia stars as a conman in The Company You Keep who crosses paths with an undercover CIA agent, and the two get more than they bargained for when it comes to their relationship. While it's a definite disappointment that the shows will be leaving Hulu very soon, it's always possible this won't be a permanent thing and could maybe find a new streaming home elsewhere. However, as of now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Unfortunately, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep are not the only shows that will be saying goodbye to Hulu on Saturday. Angie Tribeca, Blindspot, The Detour, and The Last Ship will also be leaving the streamer at the start of July. It's likely more removals are to come, as Hulu seems to be doing it in waves as they figure out what else to get rid of and what would be more cost-efficient. It seems like every platform is doing it, as Paramount+ has joined the content purge by removing its own canceled shows ahead of the rebrand with Showtime. It's a sad time for TV viewers, but hopefully, it doesn't last long.