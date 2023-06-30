FX Cancels Acclaimed Hulu Series After 3 Seasons

FX on Hulu has canceled one of its acclaimed dramas ahead of its third season premiering later this summer. Indigenous American dramedy Reservation Dogs has been canceled, and its upcoming third season, set to premiere on August 2, will be its last. Co-creator Sterlin Harjo confirmed the news on his Instagram, telling his followers that "It's been incredible. A dream. Mvto for coming with us on this journey. Hvtvm Cehecares (until we meet again)."

"Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season of Reservation Dogs," Harjo continued. "That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."

Sterlin Harjo concluded his message by saying that when they "came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn't think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did. The first and most basic idea for us as Native people was to show the world that Native humor and Natives are funny. Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are mostly inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by, and stars Native people. These are our stories, and they represent our people. We know it's an enormous responsibility, and we never took that lightly."

While it is a disappointment that Reservation Dogs is ending, it does sound like it was more of Harjo, co-creator Taika Waititi, and the producers figuring out that the third season is where the story wraps up. However, it does also sound like it could have gone beyond the third season, but it's hard to plan something like that when you don't know how the show will go, and sometimes, the story just writes itself. Even if it is the latest series to get the boot.

Following the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis and is the first series to feature all Indigenous writers, directors, and an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team. The show has received critical acclaim for its two seasons, with the seasons also being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. It's very likely that Season 3 will receive the same acclaim and rating, and even though it will be sad to see it end, it will also be entertaining to see just how the story of the Rez Dogs concludes beginning August 2.