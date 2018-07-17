TV Shows to Watch Tuesday Night

The summer TV season is in full swing, with numerous reliable series pumping out new episodes for fans.

NBC, Discovery Channel, Lifetime and Comedy Central are all showcasing new episodes of series deep into their runs. To top that off, Fox and USA are each offering solid sports options, with the former showcasing one of the biggest ballgames of the year.

Elsewhere, TBS is airing a marathon of proven sitcom favorite while late night is bringing out a competitive night of entertaining guests and performers.

Scroll through to see our recommendations for shows to watch on Tuesday night.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Network: ABC

Time: 11:35 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: All the late night shows are bringing out heavy-hitters for the night, but our pick for the best line up goes to Jimmy Kimmel Live. His headlining guest is the always interesting Jonah Hill and the hilarious Bo Burnham, whose acclaimed directorial debut Eighth Grade just hit theaters. More musical entertainment, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James is set for a solo performance.

‘MLB All-Star Game: From Washington D.C.’

Network: Fox

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: The biggest TV event of the evening is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, which is being held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The biggest stars in the National and American Leagues will face off in a heated contest to determine which league features the best of the best.

‘WWE Smackdown’

Network: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: In sports-related programming, WWE is bringing its weekly Smackdown program. This episode will feature a big rematch for the United States title after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy at Sunday’s Extreme Rules event.

‘America’s Got Talent’

Network: NBC

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: America’s Got Talent is a reliable summer watch, so matter what else if going on. Some of the most talented people in the country are all vying for the praise of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell.

‘Deadliest Catch’

Network: Discovery Channel

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Deadliest Catch typically provides a fair share of thrills, and this episode is now different. The fishing crews deal with a storm that strikes during a supermoon, a Coast Guard rescue mission and a man overboard situation.

‘Married at First Sight’

Network: Lifetime

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Married at First Sight is still going strong seven seasons in. As usual, three couples are married just after meeting each other, and they live together for eight weeks before deciding whether to stay together or divorce.

‘Drunk History’

Network: Comedy Central

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Drunk History is a reliable comedy show that turns history on its head as the booze flow. This week’s episode sees comedian Steve Berg try to a explain a betrayal during the Civil War, with Jason Ritter and Craig Cackowski lending their acting talents to the reenactment.

‘The Big Bang Theory’

Network: TBS

Time: 7-11 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If none of those new programs suit you, The Big Bang Theory reruns are a safe bet. TBS is airing a marathon of them throughout Sunday evening.