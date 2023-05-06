Shemar Moore Was Still Hyping up 'S.W.A.T.' Minutes Before CBS Cancellation

CBS delivered a devastating blow by canceling S.W.A.T., but even Shemar Moore was hyping up the series just before the news broke. The actor took to Instagram ahead of Friday's episode to promote it, definitely getting fans excited as he was talking about S.W.A.T. Fridays. Unfortunately, right after the episode, it was announced that the procedural was done.

Moore also promoted Jay Harrington's directorial debut during last night's episode, and at that point, all seemed right with the world. No matter the hype or no matter the ratings, it was just not enough to keep the show going. It seems like it was last-minute news, which adds more to the disappointment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the actor took to Instagram to share a very lengthy video, reacting to the cancellation news, even confirming that it was basically last-minute. Shemar Moore explained that CBS had even made them believe that a Season 7 would happen or that they would at least get some sort of closure. However, that did not happen. It's always difficult to see a show get canceled, especially since it seemed so sure, but with only three CBS shows in danger of cancellation and S.W.A.T. being the only veteran show on the list, the longer time passed, the less likely it would be that 20-Squad would return next season.

Prior to the cancellation, Moore shared some throwback photos from his time on the series, and while it was likely because the season was wrapping up, some had thought that it was because the series was coming to a close. Of course, there's always the possibility that it could be saved, as 9-1-1 was recently saved by ABC, so fans will still have to be hyping up S.W.A.T. for as long as it takes.

With the cancellation, it's hard to tell whether S.W.A.T.'s finale, which is set to be a two-parter beginning next Friday, will have a decent closure. It's possible that the season finale was filmed like a series finale; however, since it sounds like the team very much thought that the series would definitely be back, it's unknown if loose ends will be tied up or not. At the very least, hopefully, it won't end on a cliffhanger, but maybe that cliffhanger will be exactly what we need to get another pickup elsewhere.