Shemar Moore Shares 'S.W.A.T.' Throwback as Show's Future Remains in Jeopardy

Shemar Moore is posting some throwback photos from his time on S.W.A.T. ahead of next month's Season 6 finale and when the show's future is still unknown. The actor took to Instagram to share a random selection of photos from the CBS procedural, challenging fans to take a guess as to which episodes the photos are for.

The random selection of photos comes at a troubling time in the S.W.A.T. fandom. As more and more CBS shows are being renewed or canceled, the future of S.W.A.T. is still up in the air. The series is one of the last to be saved or axed, and as of now, it really could, unfortunately, go either way. Plus, with the way the stars have been talking about the show with their posts and celebrating six seasons, it doesn't look good. Unless they're just really being reflective.

S.W.A.T. initially premiered in 2017, and although a success, it's been on the bubble the last few years, even if it's been renewed early. Since there is still some time left until the season finale, fans can still hope and pray that they'll be able to watch the final episode knowing that it's just a season finale and not a series finale. Knowing S.W.A.T., there's also a good chance that it will end on a cliffhanger, so for everyone's sake, I hope it gets renewed.

If S.W.A.T. fans can be happy about at least one thing, it's the fact that the series will soon be available on Netflix. The drama will be coming to the streamer sometime during the summer, and since it will happen after the Season 6 finale, there's a possibility that all seasons will be available. If that's true, Netflix will be the only place to stream the Shemar Moore-led series in full, as only the first three seasons are on Hulu, with the latest on Paramount+.

It's entirely possible that Shemar Moore is just feeling nostalgic as S.W.A.T. wraps on six seasons since that is a pretty big milestone to cross. The series hit 100 episodes last season, so to even reach the end of six seasons is big. Right now, it's hard to tell if the series will be renewed, but if anything, it looks like the cast is more than ready for another season. At the very least, however, they also seem ready for some sappy posts either way.