3 CBS Shows Currently in Danger of Cancellation

CBS is starting to wind down on its renewals and cancellations, and surprisingly, there are just three shows left that have yet to have a future next season. There have been budget cuts all over, which is partly why it's been taking so long for decisions. However, with just one veteran series and two freshman series still in jeopardy, anything can happen. It's hard to tell at this point when CBS could finish making announcements and what it means for these three shows. With season finales airing soon, it could go either way, and it doesn't help that a bulk of the network is already returning, with likely some pilots in development, too. Three shows are still on the line, and none of them are safe.

Blue Bloods Season 14

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5

CSI: Vegas Season 3

The Equalizer Season 4

FBI Season 6

FBI: International Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5

Fire Country Season 3

Ghosts Season 3

NCIS Season 21

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3

The Neighborhood Season 6

So Help Me Todd Season 2

Young Sheldon Season 7

'East New York' (Photo: Scott McDermott/2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) Freshman crime drama East New York has an advantage, airing after The Equalizer and before NCIS: Los Angeles, and because of that, it's seen some pretty decent ratings, averaging about five million viewers since premiering in October. Following the officers and detectives of the NYPD's 74th precinct, it's a perfect match for the network, which is pretty well-known for procedurals. As of now, it's hard to tell which way CBS will go, but it wouldn't be surprising if a Season 2 were to be announced.

'S.W.A.T.' (Photo: CBS) As the only veteran series on the list, S.W.A.T.'s unknown future is surprising. While the show has remained on the bubble in past years, it's troubling knowing that it still hasn't been renewed or canceled so late in the game. With its Friday night partners, Fire Country and Blue Bloods already renewed, it's cause for concern. As of now, it's hard to tell what CBS has in store for the Shemar Moore-led series, so really, and unfortunately, it could go either way for 20-Squad.

'True Lies' (Photo: Jace Downs/CBS) This freshman action series based on the 1994 film of the same name seems like it's headed for cancellation, as ratings have not been so good. It's reportedly the network's lowest-rated series right now, so this may not be one mission that the Omega Sector will be able to come back from. However, it's possible that the final episodes of True Lies' could rise in ratings, but if they don't, it's unlikely a second season will happen.

What's Ending (Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS) The first NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles is the only series scheduled to end this season, at least the only pre-scheduled end. Wrapping with a two-part series finale, followed by a special retrospective, the OSP's final mission will conclude on Sunday, May 21 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.