'Sex and the City' Fans Think Mr. Big Could Die in Revival, Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts

Sex and the City fans think that Mr. Big could die in the hit comedy's upcoming revival, and series star Sarah Jessica Parker is reacting to the theory. Hollywood Life reports that the chatter began after Origins podcast host James Andrew Miller stated in 2018 that Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, was originally supposed to die in a proposed third Sex and the City movie, per an early-draft script. After Parker posted on Instagram about the new movie, fans started to ask about the possibility that Mr. Big might be shuffled off "this mortal coil," either ahead of where the new storyline picks up or during it.

"This is insane. My favorite Girls will be back," one fan commented on Parker's post, then asking, "But wait, what about Mr. Big?" Parker slyly replied, "Wait and see… x." Regarding the claims that Mr. Big was set to be killed off in the third Sex and the City, Noth refuted the story, previously telling Page Six that it "was all a lie" and that his character "wasn't going to die." Even still, the notion that Mr. Big could be killed off the franchise has had a lot of people talking. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it, as well as other questions and fan-theories that have popped up.