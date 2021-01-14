'Sex and the City' Fans Think Mr. Big Could Die in Revival, Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts
Sex and the City fans think that Mr. Big could die in the hit comedy's upcoming revival, and series star Sarah Jessica Parker is reacting to the theory. Hollywood Life reports that the chatter began after Origins podcast host James Andrew Miller stated in 2018 that Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, was originally supposed to die in a proposed third Sex and the City movie, per an early-draft script. After Parker posted on Instagram about the new movie, fans started to ask about the possibility that Mr. Big might be shuffled off "this mortal coil," either ahead of where the new storyline picks up or during it.
"This is insane. My favorite Girls will be back," one fan commented on Parker's post, then asking, "But wait, what about Mr. Big?" Parker slyly replied, "Wait and see… x." Regarding the claims that Mr. Big was set to be killed off in the third Sex and the City, Noth refuted the story, previously telling Page Six that it "was all a lie" and that his character "wasn't going to die." Even still, the notion that Mr. Big could be killed off the franchise has had a lot of people talking. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it, as well as other questions and fan-theories that have popped up.
It looks like we’ll be finding out what the ladies’ next chapter is! So much speculation. Is Mr. Big dead? Is Samantha 😱?! What are your guesses? ~Wake Up with Dan & Nesta https://t.co/FfUrU2Lbk6— 97.3 The Wave (@973thewave) January 11, 2021
If Mr.big is dead or him and Carrie are divorced I will just pretend the series never happened! I have seen Carrie single and go thru the ups & downs of dating I don’t need to see it in her 50s #HBOMax #SATCNextChapter— Elizabeth (@Elizabe61643294) January 13, 2021
Going to watch some Sex and the City episodes where BIG IS STILL ALIVE AND ALL. #hate #hateful @jehmz @AWS510— Jacqui Sien (@WacquiJacqui) January 13, 2021
I hope that "And Just Like That" kills Mr. Big off quickly if Chris Noth isn't gonna return, cause I don't want to deal with Carrie moping around excessively again like she did after their 1st failed wedding in the Sex and the City movie pic.twitter.com/CJO2E8AGi8— Jess (She/Her/Goddess Divine) (@MisterTeacupIII) January 13, 2021
Just watched the Sex and the city movie for the first time and i just wanna say this is a John James “Big” Preston Stan account. He is a legend! Walked so future could run! 💪🏽😂— Edward Nelson, Jr (@s2n_boonie) January 13, 2021
i was mildly excited for the sex and the city reboot (even without samantha) until i realized it’s probably going to be more dumb carrie/mr. big drama— callie 🍋 (@bigxsleep) January 12, 2021
Sex and the city BETTER NOT pull a Veronica Mars! Big better be there and he better not die!— mimi (@mybbpage) January 12, 2021
The sex and the city reboot doesn’t have Samantha ... or Mr. Big ????
Wtf is the point.— J. (@jrx0x) January 12, 2021
Wait, is Chris Noth still Mr. Big on the Sex and the City reboot? Important..— Breeann (@breeannmk) January 12, 2021
May I nominate @HackedOffHugh Mr Grant for the 'new Mr Big' in the next Sex and the City #film ? Bringing a bit of 'Daniel Cleaver' naughtiness to the role could be just the ticket for Carrie! @SJP_Daily #movies— CJ (@gaydonchilton) January 12, 2021
I love big from sex and the city 😩— ProlificJAE🦋 (@JaeJacobs_) January 12, 2021
I remember reading they wanted to make a third Sex and the City movie and Big would potentially die. I hope they don’t follow through with that for the new series.— Mitzi (@Mitziii_) January 12, 2021
I’ll watch the sex and the city reboot if Carrie dumps Big and gets back together with Aiden. #SATCNextChapter— Sydney Paige (@_sydvicious__) January 12, 2021
My Sex and the City revival predictions:— celine🌶 (@chilleen) January 12, 2021
-Carrie is separated from Big, but they will reunite after she discovers how much online dating sucks
-Miranda and Steve consciously uncoupled and Miranda is seeing a woman now
Listen, I’m already very weary of this Sex and the City without Samantha... but I’m telling you IM GONNA FREAK OUT if they kill off Big. I won’t watch it. This is why you should let a good thing lie. pic.twitter.com/ztvblc3V6s— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 12, 2021
It’s already out there and it’s some serious bullshit.— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 12, 2021
No they can’t kill Big, I will refuse to accept this as another part to the story if they do. CARRIE WORKED TOO HARD FOR TOO LONG! BUT if Miranda and Steve end up getting that divorce...we’ll that wouldn’t surprise me.— Noelle Brown (@noelle_elise93) January 12, 2021
If they kill off Big I’m going to lose my mind. Things have been too rough, we don’t deserve that.— Jessie Clark (@JessieC12008958) January 12, 2021
I SO have a feeling it’s going to start with his funeral or something like that, and I will revolt. 😭— Maria Zarola (@mariaezarola) January 12, 2021
i’ve heard he is being killed off— alyssa♡💝 (@alyssa_925) January 12, 2021