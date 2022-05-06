Selena Gomez to Make Her Hosting Debut on 'SNL'

✖

Selena Gomez will return to Saturday Night Live on May 14 as a first-time host. It isn't her first time on the long-running sketch comedy series, though. Gomez appeared back in 2016 as the musical guest, performing "Hands to Myself" and a "Good for You / Same Old Love" medley.

This time Gomez is hosting, and Post Malone is holding down the musical guest front, guaranteeing both will get some love in sketches throughout the night. Gomez has also been a supporting presence in the wings at SNL, showing up on social media backstage with BFF Taylor Swift during her recent appearance in 2021.

See you May 14!!! https://t.co/GDHkJ6aeZm — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 6, 2022

Saturday Night Live will conclude its season on May 21, with guests yet to be announced. This weekend the show will welcome Dr. Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch to host, while Arcade Fire returns to perform as musical guests.

For Gomez, she has been a breath of fresh air alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short on the hit Hulu series. She's also enjoying some fresh life following some difficult years in 2020 and 2021, where she discovered she was bipolar and recovered from a kidney transplant.

She has also dealt with a lot of Hollywood toxicity head-on, both due to constant speculation about her relationship status and due to her past connections to ex Justin Bieber. Despite Hailey Bieber making it clear that the drama was fake and outrageous, it continued to the point where Justin Bieber lashed out at her fans on social media.

Thankfully Gomez quickly lets this negativity roll off her back, allowing her life to continue and evolve as she stars in the Hulu series. She's trying out new hairstyles, reuniting with old co-stars and friends, and just living her best life amid the spotlight of fame. She spoke about her self-confidence earlier this year.

"Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure," Gomez said. "It's hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look. Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society's unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.

"From the time I can remember, I've always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way," Gomez continued. "It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful."

Gomez's SNL will air on May 14 on NBC or streaming through Peacock. You can also catch the show through NBC.com using your cable provider's details.