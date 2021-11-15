Taylor Swift Reconnects With Selena Gomez Backstage at ‘SNL’ on TikTok

Selena Gomez did not appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, but she was there to support her friend Taylor Swift. Gomez was featured in a new TikTok Swift posted after the show, which actor Jonathan Majors hosted. The two stars have been friends for more than a decade, even dating different Jonas Brothers at the same time.

The brief clip shows the two stars backstage at Studio 8H. “Oh no, my bestie is a bad b-,” Swift mouths in the clip. She then moved her phone camera over to show Gomez sitting beside her, giving Gomez a chance to show off a big grin. On Sunday, Swift returned to TikTok to share a teaser for her “I Bet You Think About Me” video, which was directed by actress Blake Lively.

Swift broke SNL tradition by only performing one song during this weekend’s show. She performed the full, 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” while the short film she directed for the song played behind her. Swift did appear in the new Please Don’t Destroy pre-taped sketch, “Three Sad Virgins,” in which she helped Pete Davidson embarrass Please Don’t Destroy members in a parody of his own celebrity.

As for Swift and Gomez, the two have been friends for years. In 2019, Gomez told KIIS FM UK they dated different Jonas Brothers at the same time. She dated Nick Jonas, while Swift dayed Joe Jonas. “It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” the Only Murders in the Building star explained, notes PEOPLE. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Swift also praised Gomez that same year, after “Lose You to Love Me” was released. At the time, she told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host, Zane Lowe, she thought the song was Gomez’s best. “She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff,” Swift said. “I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far. Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

Swift’s SNL appearance came after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her hit 2012 album. The new version adds 10 more songs, including six she wrote in 2012 but didn’t record at the time. One of those songs, “I Bet You Think About Me,” was recorded with country star Chris Stapleton.