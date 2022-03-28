‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Teaser Introduces Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has a handful of new cast members, and a new teaser for the forthcoming episodes introduces fans to characters played by Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne. The two actresses are only seen very briefly, with Delevingne shown engaged in an intense moment with Selena Gomez. Schumer is then seen swinging open a pair of doors and walking through with a smile.

Schumer got her start in comedy, but over the years has moved into starring in film and TV projects. She had her own sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer, and has appeared in series like Delocated and Girls. Some of her major film roles include movies such as Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty and Snatched. Delevingne is a well-known and established actress who has appeared in a number of film and TV projects. She started out with a modeling career and later made her acting film debut in Anna Karenina (2012). Over the years she also appeared in films such as Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and, most recently, Life in a Year, which also featured Jaden Smith.

https://youtu.be/cMIdScgVZSM

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

Schumer and Delevingne aren’t the only new faces this time around, as Season 2 will also feature iconic actress Shirley MacLaine, an Oscar-winner who has appeared in films such as Terms of Endearment, Steel Magnolias, Guarding Tess, and Bewitched film from 2005. Her long and illustrious career has also led to a handful of TV roles, including on shows such as Downton Abbey and Glee. In addition to her Academy Award, MacLaine also has two British Academy Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building Season 1 also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Back in September, it was announced that the series had been officially renewed for Season 2.