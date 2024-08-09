'Scrubs' Creator Bill Lawrence Teases Possible Reboot: 'We're Definitely Going to Do It'

The staff at Sacred Heart Hospital could be scrubbing back in. 14 years after Scrubs ended, the medical sitcom still remains a favorite among fans. There have been rumors in the past that a Scrubs reboot could be happening, and star Zach Braff admitted he'd return to Scrubs on one condition and that it was all up to creator Bill Lawrence. Now, it seems Lawrence is turning the gears.

While speaking with LADbible, Lawrence admitted, "We're definitely going to do it, just because we've all been enjoying hanging out. Look, there's no huge drive because everybody's successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me. It's been a tough road, and no one's becoming a doctor right now to get rich here in America, and we've all been hanging out and talking."

(Photo: UNITED STATES – JULY 14: SCRUBS – "My Saving Grace" -- Desperate times call for desperate measures when lifelong adversaries Drs. Kelso and Cox ally to oust Dr. Maddox (guest starring Courteney Cox) from Sacred Heart, while Carla makes it her mission to take a self-centered, incompetent intern down a notch., on "Scrubs," TUESDAY, JANUARY 13 (9:00-9:30 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. - Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"So I'm open to it," Lawrence continued. "I'm open to it, and I don't want to do it as a movie, but I'm definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know."

Since the end of Scrubs, much of the cast have remained close. Braff and Faison even have their own Scrubs rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, which have included more than a few appearances from fellow Scrubs crew members and cast mates. It seems to be only just a matter of time until Scrubs makes a return and it sounds like the ball is starting to roll.

If a Scrubs reboot were to eventually happen, it probably won't be happening for a while. Nothing is confirmed since it's only just in the talking phase. With Lawrence and likely most of the cast on board, it wouldn't be surprising if news were to come out in the next year or so, or maybe even sooner. The wait will be worth it if it means that the Sacred Heart staff is returning.