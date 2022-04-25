Sci-Fi Horror Series From 'Lost' Producers Renewed for Season 2

✖

Epix has renewed the sci-fi horror series From for a second season on the strength of its shocking premiere. The series was created by John Griffin and executive produced by Lost alumni Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, and it stars Lost's Harold Perrineau. Production is expected to start back up quickly, according to a report by Deadline.

From is a surreal story about a town controlled by some kind of supernatural force that its residents can't fully understand. Anyone who enters the remote middle-American town can't leave, and they are assailed by nocturnal creatures that live in the surrounding forests. Perrineau plays Boyd stevens, the sheriff and de facto mayor of the small town. Other stars include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Paul Zinno and Elizabeth Moy.

From premiered in February of 2022 and finished its first season on April 10 with 10 episodes in total. Season 2 will reportedly consist of another 10 episodes. It will begin filming sometime this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia where the first season was filmed.

"The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares," said Epix president Michael Wright in a statement on the renewal. "We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can't wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in Season 2."

"On behalf of the producers, writers, and our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of From," added Pinkner.

From has been extremely well-received by critics with a 94 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. That's based on just 16 reviews from verified critics, however, which is relatively low compared to other titles like it. The show also has a slightly lower score among general audiences – 87 percent positive based on 138 user ratings.

Still, this is the kind of show that clearly has further to go, and fans are eager to see it take its course. You can stream From now on Amazon Prime Video.