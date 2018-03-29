‘Scandal’ Stars Reflect on Show’s Ending in New Clip

Scandal is set to wrap up its seven-season run in just a few weeks, and both fans and the cast are eager to see how things will play out when the popular drama concludes.

Production has already wrapped on the Shonda Rhimes-executive produced ABC show, and the network has shared a compilation of the show’s stars reflecting on the past seven seasons and how hard it will be to say goodbye.

The cast also dished on their hopes for the finale, with Darby Stanchfield hoping that Abby rides off into the sunset with David (Josh Malina) and Scott Foley opining that his character, Jake, would like to be back on the island with Olivia (Kerry Washington).

Not so fast, according to Tony Goldwyn, who interjected to say that Fitz is actually Olivia’s one true love.

While the finale’s final details are still a secret, Stanchfield offered a few hints about what fans can expect when the last episode does air while speaking to Us Weekly at the Fulfillment Fund’s A Legacy of Changing Lives event on Tuesday, March 13.

“It’s incredibly emotional. It’s a roller coaster,” Stanchfield said of the Rhimes-penned finale. “It does not disappoint. It’s really, really good.”

The actress also praised Washington for her strength during the show’s final season.

“She’s being the most incredible No. 1 we could ever hope for. She just did this thing of like a week’s worth of gifts for the cast and crew. You can see it all over her social media,” Stanchfield shared. “Of course, she would end the show as elegantly and as much of a leader as she came into it. She’s great.”

Washington also hosted a dinner for the cast and crew on March 11, sharing a snap of the evening on Instagram.

“The dinner, which was to thank the cast and crew and writers, was the official last dinner for the full cast,” a source Us Weekly. “Kerry planned everything from the menu to décor and made sure everything was accounted for, dietary restrictions and all.”

“Kerry wanted to do something special for the group she considers her family,” the insider added.

The series finale of Scandal will air on Thursday, April 19 on ABC.

