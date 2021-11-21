‘SNL’: Saweetie Makes Electric Musical Guest Debut, and Fans Sound Off

Saweetie made her and fans are loving it. The 28-year-old rapper first kicked off her night with a medley of both her songs “Tap In” and “Best Friend.” This first setpiece saw her transition from a glamourous long dress to a shorter skirt, all while being flanked by a ballet-inspired set-up. She later followed up this performance with another, this time delivering a rendition of “Icy Chain.”

While any SNL performance brings out detractors, Saweetie’s fans seemed to love the performances. “CMON MOVESSSS! (She) ate this choreo up,” one fan wrote. A second fan tweeted, “She becoming an entertainer, so proud.” A third added, “she saw all this season’s musical guests sit on a stool in a turtleneck and said, No.” Scroll through to see the performance in question and more fan reactions to Saweetie’s SNL debut.

A classic beauty

Many highlighted Saweetie’s curves. Others were impressed by her taking from the Hollywood glam element for the debut SNL performance.

Tap in

While some complained of the theatrics, others were appreciative. The red hair, ballet barre, and performance elements were a 10 for others.

Fashion forward

Saweetie definitely delivered with the fashions and social media users noticed. The embellished ensemble was ahit.

Can’t stop looking

Saweetie performed her mainstream hit. But viewers can’t get over her beauty.

Technical difficulties

“Tap In” is the rapper’s signature song. But, there appear to be some technical difficulties and a constant loop, at least according to social media responses.

Bootylicious is she?

Saweetie may be known as talented rapper and has been open about how she’s fought for her place in the industry. But, this Twitter user is focused on her physical assets.

More About Saweetie

The “Tap In” rapper and cousin of acting starlet Gabrielle Union showed her talent extends beyond trendy lyrics and synchronized choreography. Saweetie has comedy chops too. Ahead of her SNL debut, a promo featuring Saweetie cast member Kyle Mooney in a skit hinted to the two having a romantic past, leaving some feelings of bitterness.

“Hello Kyle,” she said with an eye roll. “Hello Saweetie,” he responded. When asked if the two knew each other, Mooney responded, ” We did, until she broke off our engagement.” Mooney walked off when asked whether or not the two working together would be a problem. Again, Saweetie ended things with an eye roll.

The “Icy” rapper is coming off from a major partnership with McDonald’s. The “Saweetie” meal featured a Big Mac, cheeseburger, fries, and a four-piece chicken nuggets with special sauce. The rapper even had her own phrase for employees to say when customers entered the drive thru, modeling after her popular “best friend” lyrics.

Recently, she spoke on the delay of her debut album. “I thought [the album] was done, but after I met her, I had an epiphany,” Saweetie explained, as reported by Revolt. “This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

Regardless, it hasn’t stopped her rise. And apparently, SNL executives took note. The reactions on social media are proving that she’s here to stay.