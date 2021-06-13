Sarah Jessica Parker Posts 'Sex and The City' Reunited Snapshot With Co-Stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon

✖

As the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That... approaches, star Sarah Jessica Parker is offering fans a delightful look behind the scenes of the process. In her latest Instagram post about the upcoming series, Parker shared a snapshot of herself alongside co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, celebrating their reunion and offering a glimpse at what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte could be like in their 50s. Parker also revealed the reason for their time together: the cast had their first table read.

"Together again," Parker wrote on Instagram. "Read through our first episodes [for And Just Like That...]. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae." The 10-episode series has yet to have a release date, but the main cast is all returning except for Kim Cattrall, who will not be reprising her iconic role of Samantha Jones.

Parker recently stopped by Carrie's apartment (the outside of it anyway), and shared two photos of the familiar brownstone alongside executive producer Michael Patrick King. "Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," Parker wrote of the visit. "MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified." While the new series will surely reflect a much different Carrie, it's nice to see Parker return to her roots.

While the planned plot for the series has not yet been revealed, the focus will be on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate their lives in their 50s. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker told Vanity Fair. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker continued. "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"