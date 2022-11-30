Santa in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Blasted as 'A—hole' and 'Ableist' by CBS Viewers
Santa Claus may be beloved across the globe as the jolly fellow who brings gifts Christmas Eve night, but some are expressing different feelings for Kris Kringle after tuning into CBS' broadcast of the perennial Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. As the 1964 stop motion animated special, which is based on the book by Adam Reed, aired Tuesday night as part of CBS' holiday programming, many viewers took to Twitter to label Santa as an "a-hole" and "ableist."
Created by Robert L. May, the special is set in the North Pole and centers around Rudolph, the ninth and youngest of Santa Claus's reindeer. With his red nose, Rudolph is an outcast, bullied by his fellow reindeers, until he saves Christmas by using his luminous red nose to lead the reindeer team and guide Santa's sleigh. His help in saving Christmas resulted in his reindeer colleagues shouting out with glee and Rudolph going down in history.
While Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been a holiday classic and staple annual viewing, many viewers tuning in Tuesday night couldn't help but feel some hard feelings against Santa himself. Many couldn't help but air their grievances over that fact that Santa seemed to partake in Rudolph's bullying until the very minute he needed his help, leading the character to earn some unfortunate nicknames online.
'Santa is a jerk.'
Watching "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and reminded that although I loved watching it, it always p1ssed me off that Santa was such a jerk about Rudolph's nose until he needed it.
He's Santa, for goodness sake! pic.twitter.com/gyUiLKmnGq— PULIE2011 AKA MIGIRLINVA@mstdn.social (@PULIE2011) November 30, 2022
"I like Rudolph, and Hermey and the songs. But d– Santa is a jerk who basically shows his hatred and disdain for anyone he feels isn't perfect," tweeted one viewer. "And the doll doesn't belong on Misfit Island! She has no issue like the other toys."
'Ableist'
Santa is an ableist. #Rudolph— Edina "Not a Parody" Coyote 🇺🇦 (@EdinaCoyote) November 30, 2022
"I'd like to inform my parents, or someone, that I was right. About 50 years ago. When I told them Rudolph the RNR was crap," wrote another viewer. "Just watched it for first time in what, 45 years? It's crap. Mean-spirited, essentially racist & ableist, Santa a prick, other reindeer & elves aholes..."
'A-hole'
I'll never understand why in the rudolph christmas special they made santa such an asshole— lain // shota aizawa gf (real) (@grungeledger) November 30, 2022
"I watch Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer every year, and every time I'm struck by how much of an a-hole Santa is!" added somebody else.
Viewers surmise one lesson about Santa
Remember the greatest lesson from Rudolph: Santa’s a dick until he needs you.— Dave Hire (@DaveTalksFunny) November 30, 2022
"Watching rudolph the red nosed reindeer. santa is such a d-," tweeted one person. "So rude!!! Honestly all the adults in that movie suck so bad. They're so mean!"
Some viewers forgot how awful Santa was
Santa is a bastard in Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer. There, I said it. pic.twitter.com/Ex8hFMdDzr— Elaine🌊 (@ElaineinRI) November 30, 2022
"I forgot what an a-hole Santa was in Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," added somebody else.
Santa isn't the only controversial character
This is just your yearly reminder that the other reindeer in Rudolph were assholes— Meg ☘️ (@meg_ohgee) November 30, 2022
"Watching Rudolph. Santa's kinda a d-," added another person. "The head elf is a d-. The snowman is judgmental, telling me what I 'need" to have on my tree. This is pretty dated."
Why did Rudolph forgive him?
Those reindeer were real assholes to Rudolph (Santa too)— Dang It, Bobbi 🌵 (@notwhiskeybobbi) November 30, 2022
"The older i get the less i understand why rudolph the red nosed reindeer forgave santa and the other reindeer," tweeted one viewer.