Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Signing Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Host ‘American Idol’ Reboot

After weeks of speculation, it appears Ryan Seacrest will indeed be returning to American Idol.

TMZ reports the Live with Kelly and Ryan host has signed a fat deal to return as host, despite producers thinking about replacing him.

The outlet says Seacrest originally wanted $15 million to come back to the show that made him a household name, but settle for a bit less than that. ABC, who picked-up the reboot of the talent competition after FOX cancelled it, offered $10 million, so the two parties settled for somewhere in between.

However, that’s still not as much as the only other confirmed cast member: Katy Perry.

The “Firework” and “I Kissed A Girl” singer is receiving a reported $25 million payday to join the show as one of the judges.

No word on who will be joining Seacrest and Perry on the show, but former judge Randy Jackson has been approached for a role.

Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul haven’t commented on returning, and neither have later judges such as Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Mariah Carey.

Reports also indicated that Kelly Clarkson would be a judge for the new season, but she went on to join The Voice as a coach instead.

There’s also no word on how Seacrest’s involvement with Idol will affect his time on Live with Kelly and Ryan or his radio commitments.

No timetable has been announced for when the show will hold auditions, but they’re said to be held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This is apparently a cost-cutting measure by ABC and diverts from the original series’ road trip-style audition process.

American Idol‘s final season aired in 2016 with a mixed reception from fans and a decline in ratings from its heyday.