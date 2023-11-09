Royal Family Member Eyed for Morning Show Host Role

The British royal family's own Sarah Ferguson may be taking a job as a morning talk show host. Ferguson – known to most as Fergie – has been on plenty of talk shows over the years, and just last week she was even a guest host on Loose Women. Now, The Mirror reports that she is under consideration for a job as a long-term replacement host on the U.K.'s This Morning.

Ferguson is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and a sensational media figure in her own right, with her antics throughout the 1990s and early 2000s constantly making headlines. Her proximity to the royal family continues through her daughters, Princes Beatrice and and Prince Eugenie, and she also retains the title Duchess of York. In recent years, Ferguson hasn't been shy about weighing in on current events on talk shows and podcasts, and her stint on Loose Women was a fan-favorite. Sources told The Mirror that that's what prompted the producers on This Morning to begin considering her.

"Everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them," they said. "She has done quite a lot of TV work before – at one point she stood in for Larry King in the U.S."

Ferguson would be taking over the role vacated by Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Willougby was the subject of an alleged kidnapping plot last month and she decided to quit her TV job out of concern for herself and her family. That shocking departure comes months after Willoughby's long-time co-host, Phillip Schofield was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations. The loss of these two personalities halted nearly two decades of inertia on the show, and according to a report by the BBC the series is wide open for possible rebranding.

Still, Ferguson could be a controversial choice for some viewers considering her proximity to the royal family and her long history with its most infamous member, Prince Andrew. Ferguson remained close with the prince even after their divorce, even sparking rumors that they would remarry from time to time. She was also embroiled in a "cash-for-access" scandal in 2010 when she was accused of taking bribes to get bussinessmen meetings with Prince Andrew. Ferguson has continued to support Prince Andrew through his scandal involving sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

So far, Ferguson and her reps have not commented on the possibility of her taking a seat at This Morning. There's no telling when the series will get that seat filled, so all fans can do is wait and see.