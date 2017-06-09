‘Roseanne’ Star Reveals New Characters Will Join Revival Series

ABC has officially ordered a revival of hit ’90s sitcom Roseanne, and most of the original cast is slated to return. However, one of the show’s stars has also let it slip that some new faces will be added to the family.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Laurie Metcalf – who played Aunt Jackie on the original series – told Jimmy Fallon that there would be a new set of characters joining the series this time around.

When asked if the original cast would be coming back, this was her response:

“Everybody’s on board, yeah. There will be new people, because we had children. You know, Roseanne and I both had little tiny tots 20 years ago. So there will be new characters.”

Now that the kids from Roseanne have all grown up, it seems as though they’ll have families of their own.

These new additions will make for a crowded household on Roseanne, but that was always part of the beauty of the show. It always took the ‘Big Happy Family’ mentality to a new level.

Aside from the announcement that the original cast – including John Goodman – would be back for the revival, there hasn’t been much detail on the project.



ABC has ordered Roseanne for one season, consisting of eight episodes, and the show is expected to premiere sometime in early 2018.

Photo Credit: Getty / ABC Photo Archives