‘Roseanne’ Revival: Promos Poke Fun at Dan’s Return From the Dead

Roseanne is returning with a fully alive Dan Conner (John Goodman), and several new promos for the revival poke fun at the character’s death in the original series.

The three new releases show the Conner family reunited on their family couch as Dan watches TV. His wife, Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr), is seen adding commentary to whatever he’s watching.

In the first promo, Dan criticizes the current Chicago Bulls lineup, saying they couldn’t compete with the ’96-’97 iteration of the team, as Roseanne and the couple’s daughter Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) look on.

“You can’t live in the past, Dan,” Roseanne replies. “When things are gone, they’re gone forever.”

This gag pokes fun at not only the revival of the show itself, but also the return of the Conner family patriarch, who died after a heart attack in the show’s original run.

In the second promo, Dan is shown watching what is presumed to be a football game. Roseanne interrupts to slam his choice to watch “another game.”

“You know, when I played football and you got a concussion, you went right back in the game,” Dan says. “It didn’t hurt any of us. There was no long-term damage.”

Roseanne then points out that he’s actually watching basketball, to his surprise.

This could be seen as a jab at Dan’s original ailment being brushed off and the show jumping back into things like nothing ever happened.

The third promo is less about the revived nature of the show/Dan and more about the family’s dynamic.

Dan, Roseanne and Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) are shown watching basketball on the couch. Roseanne then berates the father-daughter duo with questions about how the game is played.

Dan and Darlene join forces to let out an annoyed “Women” with grimaces.

The revival season of Roseanne will premiere March 27 on ABC.