‘Roseanne’ Revival Premiere Date Revealed

Mark your calendars; the Roseanne revival has a premiere date.

The hit comedy will return to the small screen on Tuesday, March 27, ABC announced Friday.

The highly-anticipated sitcom will return with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will begin airing at its regular half-hour time slot (8-8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 3.

Production on the revival wrapped Friday as the cast and crew finished their ninth and final episode in Studio City, California.

The complete original cast has returned for the comedy revival, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. ABC teased that the show’s return to television with the same quick-witted, honest tone and will explore the lives of Roseanne‘s funny family.

“With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family,” the network said in a statement, E! News reports.

Fans recently learned that The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will reprise his role in the series as David, Darlene’s (Gilbert) boyfriend. The couple was broken up when the show ended in 1997, but things are looking up for fans of the couple; Shameless star Emma Rose Kenney was cast as their daughter in the revival.

Other guest stars set to reprise their roles include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., and Adilah Barnes.

The original Roseanne series ran for nine seasons on ABC and was celebrated for its portrayal of working class Americans, following the Conner family as they tried to make it all work in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

Can’t wait until March? Here’s what you can expect from season 10 of the comedy series.