Rob Lowe Shares the ‘Number One Thing’ He’ll Miss About ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Rob Lowe is getting real about what he’ll really miss about 9-1-1: Lone Star. The Fox first responder drama came to an end on Feb. 3 after five seasons. Fox had canceled the show back in September, after filming had wrapped. It also came after the show was pushed back to the 2024-25 season due the strikes, with only 12 episodes to finish it off. Lowe starred as Captain Owen Strand, but by the end of the series, he was Fire Chief of New York City.

While speaking with TV Insider, Lowe revealed the “number one thing I’m going to miss” about Owen and the show “is pulling up to that set every day and marveling at the scope and the scale and the spectacle of what we would routinely do before lunch — other shows wouldn’t be able to do in weeks. I mean, it looked like a movie every single day. And I don’t know that we will see the likes of this show on network television anytime soon in our new economy. And it was really fun to be a part of it and super proud that we were able to make the show look so big and be so big, week in and week out. I’m really going to miss that.”

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Ronen Rubinstein, Rob Lowe, and Rafael Silva in the “Kiddos” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Nov 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC.CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

“And I’m going to miss all the collaborators we had, not just in the amazing cast we have, but the writers and the effects people, the crew, the camera department, the sound department,” Lowe continued. “They were the best of the best. And I think that’s why the show goes out at the top of its game because this was the A team. Lone Star was A+, A caliber network television prestige at its finest.”

Knowing how close everyone was and how much the series truly meant to Lowe and probably everyone who worked on Lone Star makes the cancellation all that much more disappointing. While Lowe and others could very possibly continue appearing across the 9-1-1 franchise, nothing has been confirmed, meaning that the series finale may very well be the last time fans see those characters. At least for the time being.

All five seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star are streaming on Hulu. Even though it’s not coming back, fans can always take a look back at their favorite moments with the 126 for as long as they want. Assuming the show won’t be leaving the streamer any time soon.