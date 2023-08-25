'Riverdale': Surprising Relationship Helps End Series

The Riverdale series finale finally settled the ship wars, and it was in a surprising way. It's no secret that fans have been setting their sights on a few notable ships throughout the CW series' seven-season run. Betty and Jughead, Archie and Betty, and Archie and Veronica. While it was Bughead and Varchie for quite some time, some messy storylines, especially after high school, made it so it was Barchie instead. For a while, at least.

Post-high school saw a lot of back and forth for the three of them, and it continued in the 1950s. Of course, many fans wondered if the finale would finally answer who Archie ended up with. In a way, it did, but not in the way fans would think. The Riverdale series finale saw Betty relive her senior year and go back to the last day of school, which she missed because she was sick. Fans discovered that she, Archie, Jughead, and Veronica had been in a quad relationship during their senior year.

While explaining to Reggie, who was hilariously confused yet amused, Betty says that it started off innocently. She and Archie would go on double dates with Veronica and Jughead. But then they would go closer. Betty remembered what it was like being with both Archie and Jughead separately in the future. Soon, they all started dating each other. Archie would sneak into Betty's room, and Jughead would go home with Veronica. Sometimes, Jughead would be with Betty, and Archie would stay at the Pembrooke with Veronica. And sometimes, it would be Veronica and Betty that would end up together.

It was definitely not what fans were expecting, but since it is Riverdale, it's just like them to throw out one last curveball before the end of the series. Betty did have a heartwarming scene with Angel Jughead before going back to her own time, proving that the love was still and always will be there. Then again, she had a picture of Archie on her nightstand, so you never know what could have happened with them, either. While it would have been nice to confirm who really ended up with whom, having the Core Four become a quad relationship was in true Riverdale fashion.

Even though those endgames weren't endgame, the finale did confirm that Toni and Cheryl stayed together through the end. Meaning that even in different timelines, Choni found a way to each other. Kevin and Clay also grew old together, so at least there were a couple of couples that made it past high school. Fans had some thoughts on the Riverdale finale and the quad, and it is still a wild thing to think about. It's just like Riverdale, though.

Fans can experience the quad relationship with the extended version of the Riverdale finale on The CW website and The CW app. The first six seasons are streaming on Netflix, with the seventh and final season coming next Thursday, Aug. 31.