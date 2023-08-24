'Riverdale' Series Finale Has Fans in Shambles

Riverdale finally aired its series finale, and fans have a lot of thoughts. After seven seasons and 137 episodes, the Archie Comics drama wrapped up its absurd journey on Wednesday night. The episode, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale," saw an 86-year-old Betty longing for the past as she was the last one standing from her high school group. A younger Jughead comes to her in the middle of the night and gives her what she wants, and that was to experience the day she missed when everyone got their yearbooks. Betty soaked in every beautiful moment from the day she missed since she was sick the first time around. While remembering her final year of high school, she also found out what happened to her friends, and most lived long, happy, and successful lives. With the episode appropriately ending at Pop's as Betty reunited with her friends after dying, it was safe to say that there were a lot of emotions. And plenty of fans are expressing those feelings.

Some Thought the Series was Dismissive of the First 6 Seasons i gotta be honest, this finale only felt slightly okay for the season 7 characters. but it was a completely disservice to the season 1-6 characters we all loved and cared about. these were not even the same people, so nothing really felt genuine #riverdale — ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ 💛 (@hrj_ohy) August 24, 2023 "To me, [Riverdale] ended with its most bizarre but most exciting, and strangely most coherent since season 2 season ever. And that was season 6," one fan wrote. It should've ended there with an actual happy ending. My time was wasted with 7 because it didn't feel like a last season of a show."

Choni Became the Top Endgame Ship, and Fans are Happy we win choni warriors we WIN #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/FCpMrGLN8k — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) August 24, 2023 "They made it, their story is completed [face holding back tears emoji]," one fan wrote. "CHONI GOT A HAPPY ENDING!!! ALL SEVEN SEASONS WERE WORTH IT FOR THAT," another cheered.

Old-school Bughead Even Came Back The way they legitimately confirmed that jughead regrets not marrying Betty then the way HE GRABS HER HAND…! My fragile heart can't take this anymore…😭💔 #Riverdale #GoodbyeRiverdale #bughead pic.twitter.com/PZx6ui69X4 — CrazyKpopSusan (@Crazysusan_kpop) August 24, 2023 "One thing about cole sprouse and lili reinhart they gonna put their differences aside to deliver an emotional scene," one fan pointed out. "The look Jughead gave her when she asked if he ever regretted settling down. He only had eyes for her all his life and that look said it all," another wrote.

The Quad Storyline Was One Way to End the Ship Wars Riverdales Finale wrapping up the ship wars #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RiWjVyIWRv — Tyler Reed (@tylerj201768) August 24, 2023 One fan said, "Can't believe they made them a quad and then sent them off on their separate ways. That was one way to end ship wars [face with tears of joy emoji x2]." Another expressed, "So apperently the core 4 have been in a relationship all together for a whole year?!? [face with tears of joy emoji] Way to end the series without choosing couples [face with tears of joy emoji, see-no-evil monkey emoji]."

'Riverdale' Fans are Overly Emotional Over the Finale feeling overly emotional about the #Riverdale series finale pic.twitter.com/1lH5mFOGkh — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) August 24, 2023 One fan expressed, "Thank you [Riverdale] for all the episodes. The last one left me sobbing with a red nose and puffy face. You did good. I'm sad it was time to say goodbye but such a beautiful message in that episode. Thanks for the memories." Another fan admitted, "The fact that the series finale ended with them in the sweet here after was beautiful the whole episode had me crying [loudly crying face emoji x3]."