'Riverdale' Fans Can Now Watch Extended Version of Series Finale

Riverdale fans are still processing the series finale, and they will continue to do so with an extended version. A 49-minute version of the finale, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale," can currently be streamed for free on the official CW website and The CW app. A normal, 42-minute version of the episode did air on The CW last night, but now fans will be able to take in a bit more as they say goodbye to the Town with Pep.

In the extended version, fans find out a little bit more about a few other Riverdale residents and how they lived their lives. Without getting into too much, they find out what happened to Julian Blossom, Nana Rose, Principal Weatherbee, and Mrs. Thornton. There is also one last twisted Riverdale Easter Egg when fans find out what happened with Tom Keller and Frank Andrews.

There are also a few more extended scenes, but perhaps the other one that fans should be looking forward to hearing is Betty's final monologue. As her granddaughter, and what can assumed to be her granddaughter's boyfriend or husband, drive back to Riverdale to give Betty one last look at the town before it's too late, she does a voiceover. While there was a bit of it on last night's airing, this new one is longer. Betty says goodbye to the town and everything in it. It is enough to make anyone cry, especially seeing all of the empty sets.

With Riverdale's final season coming to Netflix next Thursday, it's unknown which version of the finale will be available. It can be assumed that the extended version will be the one on Netflix, but fans probably won't find out until the season hits the streamer. So, for now, they will just have to watch it on The CW app, which is free. The only downside is the commercial breaks, but at least you won't have to pay any money.

Meanwhile, the series finale of Riverdale also included information about everyone's future. While some didn't live too long after high school, most did live full and successful lives. It may not have been everyone's cup of tea, either because they were still in the 1950s or their ship wasn't endgame, but it was still pretty emotional. Riverdale marks the end of the era of network teen dramas. Whether you like it or not, there will never be another show like it.